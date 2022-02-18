Boys Basketball: Buzzer-beater lifts Hawkeyes past Trojans

The West Harrison Hawkeyes escaped Tri-Center’s upset bid in Mondamin with a buzzer-beater to eliminate the Trojans 58-57.

In a Class 2A district semifinal on Thursday, the Trojans rallied after falling behind 38-26 at halftime to make it just a one-point ball game heading into the fourth quarter.

“Our kids started boxing out better,” Trojans coach Chad Harder said. “West Harrison is a great offensive rebounding team, and once we started to cut that out and played on their shooters a bit more we made a great run.”

Tri-Center would take a two-point lead with just three seconds remaining in regulation as junior Kent Elliott missed a midrange jumper, but sophomore Christian Dahir followed up for a putback. However, West Harrison's Mason McIntosh heaved a three for the Hawkeyes as the buzzer sounded and the ball found its way to the basket to deny Tri-Center the upset.

Senior Jaxon Johnson and junior Micheal Turner each scored 15 points for the Trojans and Elliott added another 12 points. McIntosh led the Hawkeyes with 16 points.

The Trojans will graduate three seniors after this defeat. While it's always hard to move on from seniors, Harder already likes the group he’s returning next season.

“This group of seniors really contributed a lot to our culture,” Harder said. “We have a good bunch of kids and I’m really proud of them and the year we had.

“At the same time, I feel good about our returners, we should be returning two starters and three sophomores who gave lots of good time off the bench. This group is hungry for more and as a coach that’s what you really want to see. They’ve tasted being close and coming up short now this past couple of years and they want more than this. We’re going to have some really hard-working kids and a versatile team.”

Tri-Center ends the year with a record of 13-10.

Tri-Center (13-10) 8 18 19 12 – 57

West Harrison (20-3) 16 22 8 12 – 58

Tri-Center: Jaxon Johnson 15, Micheal Turner 15, Kent Elliott 12, Christian Dahir 9, Cade Carman 4, Jaxyn Valadez 2

West Harrison: Mason McIntosh 16, Walker Rife 13, Mason King 11, Sage Evans 10, Koleson Evans 5, Nolan Birdsall 3