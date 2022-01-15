Boys Basketball: Falcons rumble by Rebels

St. Albert boys basketball got off to a fast start on Saturday afternoon as five Falcons scored in double figures to create separation from Westwood quickly to defeat the Rebels 70-49 in Sloan.

During a season where St. Albert has had plenty of slow starts to the game, the Falcons broke out of the gates with a 26 point first quarter and held a 12 point lead before the first eight minutes were through.

The rebels kept pace with the Falcons in the second quarter but thanks to the strong start in the first quarter, Coach Larry Peterson and the Falcons were still sitting with a 14-point lead at the break.

“We stressed the importance of starting strong in this game,” Peterson said. “Just to come out, play at our pace and we came out and hit some shots and fed off our early momentum.

“The guys really shared the ball well. They were making the extra pass and we were very patient on offense and that created some great looks, and the guys just hit the shots.”

The Falcons then put the game out of reach as they outscored the Rebels 18-7 in the third quarter to give a chance for reserves to earn playing time. After falling in a tough one at Red Oak two days earlier, the Falcons were pleased to earn a decisive win as they prepare to head to Glenwood on Tuesday.

“This is definitely something we can build off of,” Peterson said. “Glenwood is going to be a handful like they always are and so having a game like this to boost the guy’s confidence is really good for them.”

Tip-off at Glenwood on Tuesday is set for 7:30 p.m.

St. Albert (5-7) 26 16 18 10 – 70

Westwood (5-10) 14 14 7 14 – 49

St. Albert: Carter White 16, Alex Gast 14, Colin Lillie 12, Dan McGrath 12, DJ Weilage 11, Jaxson Lehnen 3, Owen Marshall 2

Westwood: Ty Harding 14, Caleb Drees 10, Carson Topf 10, Braiden Dietschy 6, Brody Muenchrath 3, Kyran Flowers 2, Quintin Olson 2, Logan Whitney 2