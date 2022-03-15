Boys Basketball: IPSWA All-State teams released

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) announced the 2022 boys basketball All-State teams on Tuesday. The teams were selected by print sports writers in Iowa during a meeting on Saturday, March 12.

Three total Nonpareil area athletes were named to an All-State list. Two of which were in Class 4A while the third player was on the 1A list.

In Class 4A, senior Josh Dix was named to the Class 4A All-State first team. Dix led the Abraham Lincoln Lynx in scoring with just under 20 points per game and also collected seven rebounds, two steals, and six assists per contest.

Dix wasn’t the only Lynx player to be given All-State honors, as senior Jamison Gruber was named to Class 4A’s second team. Gruber was second on the Lynx team in scoring with 19 points per game. Gruber also averaged about three to four assists per game and two steals per game.

In Class 1A, AHSTW senior Raydden Grobe earned All-State second-team honors. Grobe was second on the team in averaging 17.9 points per game while also collecting four to five rebounds per game. Grobe also averaged two steals and two assists per game.

Ames High School’s Tamin Lipsey was named Mr. Basketball of Iowa.

Class 4A

FIRST TEAM

Tamin Lipsey, Ames, SR

Josh Dix, Council Bluffs Lincoln, SR

Trey Campbell, Cedar Falls, SR

Pryce Sandfort, Waukee Northwest, JR

Kenzie Reed, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, JR

Trey Lewis, Johnston, SR

Chase Henderson, Des Moines Hoover, JR

Cameron Fens, Dubuque Hempstead, SR

SECOND TEAM

Peter Moe, Iowa City West, SR

Ruot Bijiek, West Des Moines Valley, SR

Armonniey Thomas, Marshalltown, SR

Trevion LaBeaux, Ames, SR

Steven Kramer, Johnston, SR

Ryan Dolphin, Pleasant Valley, SR

Colby Dolphin, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, JR

Jamison Gruber, Council Bluffs Lincoln, SR

THIRD TEAM

Jake Walter, Cedar Rapids Prairie, SR

Drew Kingery, Indianola, JR

Bie Ruei, Sioux City East, SR

Cade Kelderman, Waukee Northwest, JR

Dallas Bear, Cedar Falls, JR

Ryan Crandall, Ankeny, SR

Traijan Sain, Cedar Rapids Washington, JR

Amarion Davis, Burlington, SR

Class 3A

FIRST TEAM

Cole Glasgow, Dallas Center-Grimes, SR

Ashton Hermann, Ballard, SR

Karl Miller, Pella, SR

Karter Petzenhauser, Spencer, SR

Colby Collison, Bondurant-Farrar, JR

Brayson Laubeu, Marion, JR

Shawn Gilbert, Central DeWitt, SR

Jacob Runyan, Dallas Center-Grimes, SR

SECOND TEAM

Caron Toebe, Clear Lake, SR

Kaleb Booth, Carroll, SR

Michael Kasce, Independence, SR

Dayton Davis, Fort Madison, SR

Ben Swails, Clear Creek-Amana, SR

Jevin Sullivan, North Polk, SR

Noah Mack, Assumption, Davenport, SR

Joseph Bockman, Decorah, SR

THIRD TEAM

Duke Faley, Dubuque Wahlert, JR

Sam Wilt, Anamosa, SR

Gibson McEwen, Central DeWitt, SR

Kale Krogh, Ballard, SR

Caleb Dreckman, LeMars, SR

Levi Gurwell, Winterset, SR

Kasen Bailey, Washington, SR

Noah Allen, Pella, SR

Class 2A

FIRST TEAM

Tanner Te Slaa, Boyden-Hull, SR

Jaden Mackie, Aplington-Parkersburg, SR

Ty Van Essen, Western Christian, SR

Tate Petersen, Montezuma, JR

Lucas Lorenzen, Okoboji, SR

Bryson Van Grootheest, Rock Valley, SR

Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon, JR

Eric Mulder, Pella Christian, SR

SECOND TEAM

Padraig Gallagher, Beckman Catholic, JR

Owen Larson, Estherville Lincoln Central, SO

Adam Witty, Des Moines Christian, SR

Carter Harmsen, Mid-Prairie, SR

Derek Weiskopf, Williamsburg, SO

Carson Lineau, Jesup, SR

Jacob Hargens, Sioux Central, JR

Jonovan Wilkinson, Roland-Story, SO

THIRD TEAM

Dalton Reeves, Davis County, Bloomfield, SR

Aaron Graves, Southeast Valley, SR

Mason Gerleman, Central Lyon, SR

Caylor Hoffer, Denver, SR

Isaiah Naylor, Roland-Story, JR

Preston Ries, Monticello, SO

Chris Schrek, Van Meter, SR

Garrett Hempen, Aplington-Parkersburg, JR

Class 1A

FIRST TEAM

Austin Hilmer, North Linn, SR

Manny Hammonds, Grand View Christian, SR

Rhenden Wagaman, Springville, SR

Preston Gillespie, Dunkerton, JR

Wyatt Helming, Lake Mills, SR

Doug Taylor, Newman Catholic, JR

William Kiburis, Gladbrook-Reinback, JR

Kaden Hall, English Valleys, SR

SECOND TEAM

Ben DeMeulenaere, Belle Plaine, SR

Dallas Kluender, Woodbury Central, SR

Maddox Griffin, Wapello, SR

Nash Smith, North Mahaska, JR

Tate Haughenbury, North Linn, JR

Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr, JR

Raydden Grobe, AHSTW, SR

Casey Gardner, Dunkerton, JR

THIRD TEAM

Cayden Deardorff, Easton Valley, SR

Josh Baucum, Grand View Christian, SR

Sage Evans, West Harrison, JR

Carter Sievers, Newell-Fonda, JR

Luke Menster, Springville, SR

Dalton Dibert, Kee, SR

Bennett Berger, Lake Mills, SR

Blaise Porter, New London, JR