BOYS BASKETBALL: Monarch runs fend off Titans

Denison-Schleswig earned a Hawkeye 10 win over Lewis Central and their former coach Ricky Torres 70-58 on Tuesday night in Council Bluffs.

“This is kind of how the narrative has been for us lately in these past couple of games,” Titans coach Ricky Torres said. “We’re playing a lot of high-level basketball teams on this side of the state. Sometimes this is just how it goes, sometimes the ball goes in, and sometimes it doesn’t. The biggest thing right now is for us to learn from those missed opportunities.”

The first quarter was a quick indicator of how this night was going to go as the teams kept pace with each other, not letting the other hold more than a four-point lead through the first quarter and a half.

However, the Monarchs created a little separation with a 7-2 spurt to close the first half to take a 37-32 lead at the break.

The Titans clawed back with two within the first couple minutes of the third quarter, but another 7-0 scoring spurt boosted the Monarch’s lead to as big as nine points and would lead 54-48 heading into the fourth quarter.

The Titans again found a way to trim the lead down to two points, but the Monarchs delivered the final blow with an 11-0 run to build the lead up to 13 points and pull away.

Nash Paulson and Curtis Wittie co-led the Titans with 14 points each and Luke Woltmann had nine points.

Though the Titans were looking to get a key win over Torres’ former team, Torres is proud of his team’s effort, as well as of his former team.

“I’m very proud of the guys and their effort, ” Titans coach Ricky Torres said. “They keep playing hard and fighting back, now we just have to find a way to finish these games.

“You’re always keeping an eye on the guys you coach or have coached. I still wish all the best for my guys at Denison-Schleswig and I knew they were going to be successful this year.

“But, I love Lewis Central, I love the culture and program that we’re building here. It’s one of those things where I wanted to voyage off and build my own program, and you’re going to have some bumps in the road when building a new program, it’s a journey, it’s a process, the main thing right now is to teach resiliency and keep them loving the game of basketball.”

Lewis Central will look to end its three-game skid on Friday as they host Shenandoah at 7:30 p.m.

Denison-Schleswig (8-2) 19 18 17 16 – 70

Lewis Central (6-7) 19 13 16 10 – 58