Boys Basketball: Rams creep by Cardinals

Glenwood boys basketball used a pair of late free throws from Caden Johnson and held the Cardinals to just two points over the final three minutes of the contest to escape with a 51-50 home win Tuesday night.

Despite the up and down battle throughout, Rams coach Curt Schulte was pleased with how his guys responded to the many trying moments of the game.

“The guys held really good composure tonight,” Rams coach Curt Schulte said. “We could have folded several times in the last two or three minutes of this game. We just kept battling and got some big-time stops and shot really well from the free throw line and only had three turnovers in the second half. Putting that all together, that made a huge difference for us.”

The Cardinals hit some quick shots to take the lead early on in the contest and held a one-point lead after the first quarter. But thanks in large part to Johnson, who scored 15 first-half points, the Rams scored eight of the last 11 points of the first half to take a slim 28-26 halftime lead.

While the Cardinals scored the first basket of the second half, the Rams answered with an 8-0 run to go up 36-30 midway through the third quarter. The Rams offense then went stagnant, which allowed the Cardinals to respond with an 8-3 spurt to trail by just a point heading into the fourth quarter.

“We needed to raise our defensive intensity in the second half and I think we did really well with that,” Johnson said. “They went out and shot really well in the first half, we knew we had to match their intensity and survive their runs and we did.”

The teams went back and forth, trading stops and occasional baskets, and neither team held a lead bigger than three points in the fourth quarter.

Clarinda held just a one-point advantage with about three minutes remaining in regulation. The Rams held the Cardinals to just two points over the final three minutes of the game and Johnson made two key free throws with 16 seconds left to put the Rams up three.

“We knew we just had to keep our cool,” Johnson said. “We kept our heads down and know there’s no use talking to the refs or anything so we just said let’s play our game and that’s what we did. Staying composed helped us get some key stops at the end and we hit our free throws.”

The Cardinals would score on a layup with 6.2 seconds to spare and fouled Johnson once more, where he’d miss the front end of the one-and-one, giving Clarinda a shot to steal the game. However, the final shot was too strong and sailed over the rim as time expired, allowing the Rams to escape with the win.

“That last free throw that rimmed out, about gave me a heart attack, but other than that we did good by stopping them one more time,” Johnson said.

Johnson led the Rams and all other scorers with 19 points.

“This was a great Hawkeye 10 battle,” Schulte added. “It really could have gone either way tonight. But our kids just found a way to win, they battled, and they are fighters and this was a good win to get.”

Clarinda (11-8) 15 11 12 12 -- 50

Glenwood (9-7) 14 14 11 12 -- 51

Clarinda: Wyatt Schmitt 16, Drew Brown 15, Isaac Jones 8, Kade Engstrand 3, Tadyn Brown 2, Cole Baumgart 2, Cooper Neal 2, Grant Jobe 2

Glenwood: Caden Johnson 19, Zac Kelsey 11, Logyn Eckheart 11 points, Kayden Anderson 4, Tommy Johnson 4, Jayme Fritts 2