PREP BASKETBALL: Rebels roll Falcons

Westwood-Sloan used early first and third quarter runs to hand St. Albert their seventh consecutive defeat 66-50 on Saturday afternoon in Council Bluffs.

After dropping this non conference contest, Falcons coach Larry Peterson says this team needs to find some answers.

“We’re just not playing very well,” Falcons coach Larry Peterson said. “There’s not a whole lot to say about it other than we have some decisions to make internally. That’s just the thing, we’re not playing very well right now.”

The Rebels began the game with an 8-0 to gain an early advantage, the Falcons offense finally got a spark midway through the quarter as Colin Lillie scored the first eight points for the Falcons.

Though the Falcons cut the Rebels lead down to five on two separate occasions, the still found themselves down 29-22 at the half.

Luke Wettengel sank a quick basket to get his team back within five for the third time, but the Rebels sank three early threes, a part of a 16-4 run to boost their lead to as high as 21 points late in the third.

The Falcons would trim Westwood’s lead down to eight midway through the fourth quarter at 53-45, but that was all the closer the Falcons would get. The Rebels would score the next five points to push the lead back to double-digits and earn the victory.

“We got some things that need fixed,” Peterson said. “There’s some things that require zero talent, and again not to over simplify it, but there’s some things that we have to fix that take zero basketball talent to fix. We have to get after some things in practice, take a look at film and hopefully, these kids can get it figured out before the postseason gets here, otherwise it’s going to be a long stretch.”

Colin Lillie led the Falcons with 16 points and Nicholas Ballenger scored 14.

St. Albert will look to bring this skid to a halt on Tuesday when they host Glenwood for a 7:30 p.m. tip off.

Westwood-Sloan (6-8) 19 10 21 16 – 66

St. Albert (2-10) 10 12 11 17 – 50

Other Area Scores

Girls: Class 4A No. 14 Glenwood 53 Maryville (MO) 48

Boys: Maryville (MO) 83 Glenwood 75