Boys basketball: Schaaf scores 26, Treynor tops T.J. 66-47

The Treynor boys basketball team defeated Thomas Jefferson 66-47 on Saturday at T.J. High School in Council Bluffs.

Treynor senior guard Sid Schaaf score a game-high 26 points, and was one of three Cardinals in double figures. Austin Schubert scored 13 points to lead the Yellow Jackets, while Amer Ibar added 10.

“Treynor’s physical play caused us a lot of trouble throughout the whole game,” T.J. head coach Nate Kreifels said. “They did a great job of attacking the lane with both the dribble and post entries.”

After a slow start, T.J. trimmed the lead to 10 with 2 minutes, 20 seconds remaining in the second quarter. However, Treynor regained momentum, responding with a 12-0 run going into the locker room at halftime with a 42-20 lead.

Treynor managed to fend off any more comeback attempts and en route to a 19-point victory.

“The second half was pretty much played evenly as we were never able to put any game pressure on the Cardinals,” Kreifels said. “Good Luck to them as they start playoffs this week, and back to work for us as we prepare for A.L. on Monday.”

The two city rivals are scheduled to play Monday at 5:30 p.m. at T.J.