BOYS BASKETBALL: Sternberg passes 1,000 points as Vikings outlast Cardinals

AHSTW kept their undefeated record intact after a huge fourth quarter that helped the Vikings pull away from Treynor 58-47 on Tuesday night in Treynor

“It was a dogfight,” Vikings coach GG Harris said. “What a great high-energy atmosphere game. You have to give Treynor a lot of credit, that was a game of two teams trading blow after blow after blow for three quarters and we were fortunate enough to slow it down in the fourth and sank some great open looks and big defensive rebounds to get the tempo where we wanted it.

“Nothing is ever easy here, we knew that coming in. The guys never got discouraged and just stuck to our process and we saw it come to fruition in that fourth quarter.”

After going down 3-0 early on, the Cardinal made the first run to take a 9-3 lead by the midway point of the first quarter. The Vikings answered with a 10-2 run to take a slim lead until Treynor hit a three late in the quarter to give the Cards a slim lead after one quarter.

Neither team could create much separation in the second quarter as the teams stayed within a possession or two of each other. However, it was the Vikes who took a one-point lead into the locker rooms after a late trey by Nick Denning.

The Cards and Vikes stayed neck and neck through the fourth quarter until a 6-0 run put Treynor ahead as the final quarter began. The Vikes delivered the final blow with an 18-3 fourth-quarter run to take the lead for good as they outscored the Cardinals 20-5 in the fourth to pull away with their eighth win of the season.

“We knew this was going to be a dogfight,” Sternberg said. “We knew they were going to play their best so we had to play our best. I thought we competed well tonight and turned it on when we needed to. We just came out with more energy in that fourth quarter than they did and that’s what helped us put it away.”

Leading the Vikings was senior Kyle Sternberg with the game-high 14 points, a performance that put him over 1,000 points in his high school career.

“I just can’t thank everyone who got me here enough,” Sternberg said. “From my coaches, my teammates, my friends, family, everyone who has supported me, it’s been awesome.”

Brayden Lund added another 13 points for the Vikes, and Luke Sternberg scored 11.

Ethan Dickerson led Treynor with 12 points, and Jace Tams had 11.

With the win, the Vikings remain on top of the Western Iowa Conference, but with the second half of the season just getting started, the Vikings know plenty of challenges remain ahead.

“To open 2023 with that kind of a game on the road, you have to feel good after that,” Harris said. “We’re proud of this, but we’re not going to be complacent. We have to stay hungry, we turn around and have a tough Tri-Center team and then head to Ballard on Saturday, we know it’s not going to be easy, and we don’t want it to be easy, because we know that’s not how you reach your full potential. We want to see what’s the best we can be.”

AHSTW will host Tri-Center on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Treynor will look to bounce back on Friday as well as they travel to Underwood for a 7:30 p.m. game.

AHSTW (8-0) 13 13 12 20 – 58

Treynor (6-3) 14 11 17 5 – 47