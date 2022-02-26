Boys Basketball: Thunder strike down Falcons

WEST DES MOINES – Class 1A No. 1 Grand View Christian boys basketball went on a 36-8 run that spanned through the end of the second quarter and into the third quarter to beat St. Albert in the Class 1A Substrate 7 final for the second year in a row 81-54 at Dowling Catholic in West Des Moines.

“We just had a bad run for about six minutes and against them, that’s all it takes,” Falcons coach Larry Peterson said. “They punished us for every mistake we made.”

The Thunder came out looking to set an early tempo, scoring the first six points of the game. However, the Falcons replied with a 6-0 spurt of their own to tie the game 6-6 midway through the first. The Thunder would create a little gap and take a 16-12 lead by the end of the first quarter.

The Thunder would maintain their lead and eventually take a six-point lead before the Falcons scored five quick points to trim the Thunder’s lead down to just one point at 22-21.

That’s all the closer the Falcons would get as the Thunder began a 33-5 run that would span through the rest of the second quarter and most of the third quarter to pull away from the Falcons and stay in control the rest of the way.

“We showed for a while that we can play with them,” Peterson said. “But credit to them, they are very good, and we struggled against their pressure through those six minutes. I thought after that we did a good job of battling back in that fourth quarter. We started making some shots and cut back in a little bit, but it was too little too late.”

Junior Colin Lillie lead the Falcons with 19 points and senior Chase Morton added another 11 points for the Falcons.

With the loss, the Falcons season comes to a close, and will see seven seniors graduate in May. Peterson spoke on this big senior group.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group,” Peterson said. “They’ve had to sit back and wait their turn all three years with some big senior classes ahead of them and I thought they accounted for themselves very well. Even when we’re down 30 or even 32, they could have beaten us by 50, but it didn’t. These guys stuck with it and hit some shots and got after them and cut it down to 21 or so. This group never quit.”

The Falcons end the season with a 12-12 record.

St. Albert (12-12) 12 9 14 19 – 54

Grand View Christian(24-0) 16 22 25 18 – 81

St. Albert: Colin Lillie 19, Chase Morton 11, DJ Weilage 8, Carter White 7, Dan McGrath 6, Alex Gast 3

Grand View Christian: Manny Hammonds 15, Josh Baucum 13, Frankie Chiodo 13, Daniel Tobiloba 11, Josh Sanderson 11, Caleb Parlee 7, Emiliano Barrantes 4, Noah John 4, Malachi Seyler 3