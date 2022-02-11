Boys Basketball: Titans rally by Warriors

Lewis Central boys basketball did just enough to rally by Sergeant Bluff-Luton 49-48 on Friday night in Council Bluffs.

“This is a good win,” Titans coach Dan Miller said. “I’m very happy for our seniors to win their last game on their home floor. That’s a memory they’ll always have. I have a ton of respect for Sergeant Bluff and the way they handle themselves and how hard they play. It's just a really good win that we picked up tonight.”

After Lewis Central built a lead after the first quarter, the Warriors scored eight of the last 11 points on the way to take a three-point lead into halftime and would take a four-point advantage into the final quarter.

The Titans made a push at the very end as JC Dermody hit two important free throws to help L.C. score nine of the last 13 points of the game to steal the victory.

Lewis Central will play its regular-season finale at Glenwood. Knowing they will need to win some postseason games on the road Miller said this game can serve as a great prep game for the road ahead.

“We look forward to Tuesday,” Miller said. “It’ll be a great game there in Glenwood as it always is. It’s always tough to win on the road, but once the tournament starts we’re going to have to win some on the road so it’ll be a good prep for us once the tournament starts. ”

The Rams and Titans will tip off on Tuesday in Glenwood at 7:30 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (9-11) 8 20 11 9 -- 48

Lewis Central (12-7) 12 13 10 14 -- 49

Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Tyler Smith 25, Dylon Schaap 11, Scott Kroll 5, Tylar Lutgen 5, Jacob Hoffman 2

Lewis Central: Wyatt Hatcher 13, Curtis Witte 12, JC Dermody 8, Colby Souther 6, Cole Arnold 5, Devin Nailor 3, Trenton Johnette 2