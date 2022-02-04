Boys Basketball:Trojans stomp Stanton

The night before the postseason brackets were released, Tri-Center boys basketball faced a Stanton team that had won 12 of its last 13 games.

The Trojans earned a statement win over the Vikings 68-51 on Thursday night in Neola despite shooting just 3 of 21 behind the arc for the game.

The Vikings took a slim 16-13 lead after playing one quarter. However, the Trojans had four players score 10 points or more to run away with the win. Trojans coach Chad Harder said dominating the glass and creating second chances helped T.C. overcome a poor shooting night.

“It really came down to our defense,” Harder said. “Our defense led to a lot of run outs and transition buckets and once we got into that groove we just rolled through this game.”

Leading the scoring and rebounding for the Trojans was junior Kent Elliott, who had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Right behind Elliott was junior Michael Turner with 18 points and seven assists, senior Jaxyn Valadez added 14 points, and sophomore Christian Dahir added 10 points for the Trojan.

Despite the Trojans spreading the wealth in this game, Harder said he believes the Trojans have yet to show their best game.

“We have yet to put four full quarters together yet,” Harder said. “If we can put it together we’ll be in good shape. I’m not fully sure what it is, and it’s been frustrating at times, not from an effort perspective, these kids always play hard and they are great kids. We just struggle at finishing strong after a great two and a half or three quarters. ”

The Trojans hosted Riverside on Friday night and will host Class 1A No. 4 AHSTW on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Stanton (13-4) 16 11 10 14 -- 51

Tri-Center (12-7) 13 18 15 22 -- 68