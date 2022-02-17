Boys Basketball: Vikings roll by Wheelers

AVOCA — Class 1A No. 5 AHSTW used a pair of runs and solid defense in the second half to pull away from Audubon 60-34 in Thursday night’s Class 1A quarterfinal game.

“Big credit to Audubon,” Viking coach G.G. Harris said. “They really did a good job of forcing the game to be slow in the first half and we were getting antsy at the half-court. We knew this was going to be a tough ball game because they’ve been playing very well and it’s playing as a tighter ball game than you want, the solution to that is to just keep getting stops and that’s what we did.”

The Vikings built an 11-2 lead early. However, Audubon responded with a 14-2 run that spanned through the final four minutes of the first quarter through the first minute of the second quarter and held a 16-13 lead early in the second quarter.

The Vikes had another run to answer the Wheelers and regained the lead thanks to a 9-0 run. Led by 16 first-half points by senior Raydden Grobe, the Vikings would go into halftime with the lead, but by just five points.

Grobe and the Vikings made a plan at the break to improve the defense.

“We told each other at the half we have to lock it down in the second half,” Grobe said. “We weren’t playing our best defense, in the first half so we knew we need to turn it up on that end of the floor.”

The Vikings held the Wheelers to just 13 second-half points as AHSTW went on a 7-0 run midway through the third quarter and then went on a 14-2 run in the fourth quarter to close the game.

Brayden Lund led the Vikings with 22 points, while Grobe ended his night with 18 points and Kyle Sternberg added another 12 points for the Vikings.

Carson Bauer led Audubon with 16 points.

With the win, AHSTW will advance to the Class 1A substate semifinals, where they will meet Exira-EHK (15-8) for the second time this season. While the Vikings beat the Spartans 81-65 back on Jan. 29, Harris and Grobe know that this game won’t be like that last.

“It’s hard to beat a good team twice, especially one like them. We’ll be ready,” Grobe said.

“The last time we played them (Exira-EHK) they scored way too easily at times,” Harris said. “Honestly, since that game, we’ve tried to knuckle down and tighten up defensively. We’re very excited for this matchup again, they have two great inside presences and three guards that can handle the ball well and shoot well, so we’re going to have to be sound defensively.”

Tip-off time between the Vikings and Spartans is set for Tuesday in Harlan at 7 p.m.

Audubon (9-14) 13 13 18 16 — 60

AHSTW (22-1) 14 7 8 5 — 34

Audubon: Carson Bauer 16, Edward Miller 7, Jackson Diest 4, Collin Bauer 3, Gavin Smith 2, Braden Wessel 2

AHSTW: Brayden Lund 22, Raydden Grobe 18, Kyle Sterberg 12, Cole Scheffler 2, Luke Sternberg 2, Jace Petersen 2, Nick Denning 2,