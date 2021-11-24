City and Area Scoreboard: Lynx win, Jackets and Titans fall in opener

The Yellow Jacket defense held up stronger in the second half, holding the Cardinals to just eight points apiece in the third and fourth quarter, but never were able to get their offense rolling to catch up to the visiting Cardinals.

The Yellow Jackets will return to the court on Dec. 3 when they host Sioux City West at 5:30 p.m. to open Missouri River Conference play.

Treynor (1-0) 14 17 8 8 -- 47

Thomas Jefferson (0-1) 5 5 8 7 -- 25

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Lewis Central 40 -- After a low-scoring second quarter where just 11 total points were scored, the Warriors exploded for 29 second quarter points to build a 20 point lead by halftime.

Sophomore Lucy Scott led the Titans with nine points.

The Titans will look to bounce back as they go on their first road trip of the season to Sioux City to face Heelan at 7 p.m.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0) 8 29 13 10 -- 60

Lewis Central (0-1) 3 14 15 8 -- 40

CAM 66, AHSTW 37 -- The Lady Vikes of AHSTW fell to 0-2 on the season after falling to a tough CAM Cougar team in Anita.