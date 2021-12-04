City schools play in busy Friday night

The Eagles will stay in search of their first win as they now prepare for Iowa School for the Deaf. The Eagles and Bobcats will tip-off on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at ISD.

Heartland Christian (0-3) 3 16 0 7 — 26

Griswold (1-1) 21 24 12 5 — 62

Lewis Central 66 Red Oak 17- The Titan’s offense got rolling early to earn their first win of the year after Friday night’s Hawkeye 10 game at Red Oak.

Sophomore Lucy Scott led the Titans with 18 points and freshman Brooke Larsen added another 10 points for LC.

Lewis Central will look to keep their winning ways going as they play at Thomas Jefferson on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Lewis Central (1-2) 23 19 18 6 — 66

Red Oak (0-3) 7 8 2 0 — 17

Sioux City West 54 Thomas Jefferson 19- The Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets fell in the Missouri River conference opener on Friday night to the Wolverines.

The Jackets again struggled to get into a groove offensively while the Wolverines were able to pull away for their first win of the season.