City schools play in busy Friday night

Abraham Lincoln 52 Sioux City North 31- Led by a 27 point performance from senior Baylie Girres and a great defensive performance from the team, the Lynx claimed their first Missouri River conference win of the season.
Along with 27 points, Girres also had 10 rebounds to give herself a double-double for the game. Senior Jacee Tindall also had a solid game with 10 points, four assists, and five steals to help the Lynx improve to 2-1.
The Lynx will play at LeMars on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Sioux City North (0-3) 11 6 3 11 — 31
Abraham Lincoln (2-1) 12 8 12 2 — 52
St. Albert 66 Clarinda 29- The Saintes outscored the Cardinals 20-7 in the first quarter to seize control quickly.
The Saintes never let up on the Cardinals in the second half as the Saintes outscored Clarinda 34-9 in the second half to improve to 2-1 on the season and 1-1 in the Hawkeye 10 conference.
St. Albert (2-1) 20 12 17 17 — 66
Clarinda (2-2) 7 13 9 0 — 29
Griswold 62 Heartland Christian 26- The Tigers held the Eagles to just three points in the first half to pull away early in Friday afternoon’s game in Griswold.
The Eagles will stay in search of their first win as they now prepare for Iowa School for the Deaf. The Eagles and Bobcats will tip-off on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at ISD.
Heartland Christian (0-3) 3 16 0 7 — 26
Griswold (1-1) 21 24 12 5 — 62
Lewis Central 66 Red Oak 17- The Titan’s offense got rolling early to earn their first win of the year after Friday night’s Hawkeye 10 game at Red Oak.
Sophomore Lucy Scott led the Titans with 18 points and freshman Brooke Larsen added another 10 points for LC.
Lewis Central will look to keep their winning ways going as they play at Thomas Jefferson on Monday evening at 5:30 p.m.
Lewis Central (1-2) 23 19 18 6 — 66
Red Oak (0-3) 7 8 2 0 — 17
Sioux City West 54 Thomas Jefferson 19- The Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets fell in the Missouri River conference opener on Friday night to the Wolverines.
The Jackets again struggled to get into a groove offensively while the Wolverines were able to pull away for their first win of the season.
Thomas Jefferson will look to rebound from its 0-2 start as they host Lewis Central on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Boys
Abraham Lincoln 86 Sioux City North 51- The Lynx offense was clicking on all cylinders to open the season with a 35-point win over the Stars.
Senior Josh Dix led the Lynx with a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Lynx outscored the Stars in every quarter of the game during the rout.
The Lynx played Dowling Catholic on Saturday afternoon. Check back soon for a recap on this contest.
Sioux City North (0-2) 14 13 12 12 — 51
Abraham Lincoln (1-0) 27 16 26 17 — 86
Thomas Jefferson 50 Sioux City West 43- A big second half helped the Yellow Jackets rally to beat the Wolverines in Council Bluffs on Friday night.
After trailing 30-19 at the half, the Yellow Jackets outplayed the Wolverines by outscoring 31-13 in the second half to open Missouri River conference play with a victory.
The Yellow Jackets will look to keep things rolling as they host Lewis Central on Monday at 7 p.m.
Sioux City West (0-1) 18 12 8 5 — 43
Thomas Jefferson (1-1) 15 4 18 13 — 50
Clarinda 63 St. Albert 47- A rough first quarter put the Falcons in a hole that they were unable to climb out of in their season-opening game.
The Cardinals outscored St. Albert 46-19 in the first half to earn their first win of the season. St. Albert hosted Ankeny Christian on Saturday afternoon. Check back soon for a recap of this contest.
St. Albert (0-1) 7 12 16 12 — 47
Clarinda (2-1) 23 23 7 10 — 63
Lewis Central 57 Red Oak 35- After a tight loss at Urbandale the Titans respond with a Hawkeye 10 conference-opening win at Red Oak to improve to 1-1 on the season.
The Titans will get ready for their third road game of the season and an inner-city battle against Thomas Jefferson at TJ on Monday at 7 p.m.
Griswold 53 Heartland Christian 46- A key second half helped Griswold escape the Eagles with their first win of the season.
The Eagles held a 25-19 lead at halftime before the Tigers outscored Heartland 34-21 in the second half.
The Eagles will play their next game at Iowa School for the Deaf on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Heartland Christian (0-3) 7 18 11 10 — 46
Griswold (1-1) 8 11 18 16 — 53