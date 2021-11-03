Clark and Hawkeyes focus on defense

Clark, who led the country in scoring and assists last season, believes that change involves more than technique.

“I think just straight up caring about it is where it starts for all of us,’’ Clark said. “It’s about us wanting to be good at defense. I don’t think that was really in the back of our minds because we knew we could outscore people. We knew if they scored 90, we could score 93 on them but we don’t want to do that this year.’’

Clark said in many ways, the Hawkeyes view a stronger defensive presence as a way to build greater leads and finish off opponents earlier.

“In some respects, we want to make it easier on ourselves,’’ she said.

Bluder said there have been some schematic changes made to Iowa’s defensive objectives this year.

But, she agrees with her players that successful execution first involves a buy-in from the Hawkeyes that they want to become a good defensive teams.

“We have a pretty good recipe for offensive success, but our defense needs to improve,’’ Bluder said. “Rebounding and defense, those are things we have to get better at.’’