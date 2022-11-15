COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Deep and talented Reivers bash Bulldogs in home-opener

No. 6 Iowa Western continues to build off its hot start as the Reivers beat Concordia JV 131-65 to improve to 4-0 on the season.

Led by former Reiver player Jillian Flores-Bennet taking over this team and leading this team to this fast 4-0 start and a top 10 ranking has been a thrill.

“It’s so special and unique to be sitting in the locker room I once did before as a player, and now be the coach,” First-year Reivers coach Jillian Flores-Bennett said. “The girls know how much it means to me to be back here and the bonds and relationships we have here have been so special already and they’re really buying into what we’re coaching them to do.”

On Tuesday night, the Reivers started strong with a 12-2 run to start the game and to take early control. After taking a 13-point lead after the first quarter the Reivers went on an early 15-2 run to extend the lead and eventually took a 59-36 lead into halftime and kept rolling in the second half to a 131-65 win.

Before Tuesday’s win, the Reivers defeated Western Wyoming on Saturday 80-67, beat No. 18 North Central Missouri 101-72 on Nov. 5, and beat McCook 99-69 on Nov. 1.

They say it’s their deep lineup of players that have played a big part in this early success and believe that they have as good of depth as anyone in the country which they hope will lead to big prizes this season.

“We think this team is well put together,” sophomore guard Aleshia Jones said. “We are always playing selfless basketball, looking to make the extra pass. None of us care about who scores more, or who gets more minutes, or more shots, we all just want to win.

“Our saying this season B-L-U-P, meaning be locked in under pressure. We say it every day because every game day we want to come out and be locked in.”

“We just have so much talent on this team,” sophomore guard Ndidiamaka Ndukwe added. “Anybody can play well on this team. Everyone plays hard and I think this is a very special group. I think this team has a lot of good things coming.”

Ndukewe led the Reivers with 20 points on Tuesday night and Jones had 14 points.

Notably, five other Reivers scored double-digits in Tuesday’s win as Hannah Burg scored 17 points, Courtney Fields scored 14, and Shanae Schultes and Isabella Paradowski scored 10 points each.

Jones has scored double figures in all four games thus far but says it’s the bench players that make the difference. Coach Flores-Bennett also spoke about the bench play and how it’s already helped lead the Reiver to some wins.

“We really pride ourselves on being a selfless team,” Flores-Bennett said. “We have a ton of depth at every position, so if someone is having an off night or is in foul trouble, we know someone is going to step in and step up right away. We’re very excited about the depth this team has and they’re already really buying into playing a selfless style of basketball.

“We had some awesome returners, to begin with, but then we brought in some key newcomers that have been playing well and we’re really excited for this team and we think this depth is what is going to really carry us through this season.”

Iowa Western will look to keep things rolling as they stay at home to play Fort Scott on Friday at 5 p.m.at Reiver Arena.

Concordia JV 15 21 16 13 – 65

Iowa Western (4-0) 28 31 38 34 – 131