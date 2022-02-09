College Basketball: Reivers split doubleheader against Bears

The Iowa Western basketball teams split Tuesday’s doubleheader against Des Moines Area at Reiver Arena.

The women saw their offense get better and better as the game went along in an 86-49 win against Des Moines Area.

Four Reiver players scored double figures in the game and two players finished with double-doubles. Leading the scoring for Iowa Western was Aleshia Jones with 17 points and Courtney Fields was right behind her with 16 points.

Posting double-doubles for the Reivers was Ndidiamaka Ndukwe with 14 points and 10 rebounds and E’Laiyah Heard with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Des Moines Area was led by Magan Christopherson with 12 points.

The No. 13 Des Moines Area men snapped Iowa Western’s three-game win streak with a tight win 71-70 at Reiver Arena.

The Reivers trailed by 11 points at the half and made a rally to get back in the game, but it was not quite enough to complete the comeback.

Leading the Reivers was Sean Black who scored 18 points off the bench. Dewayne Vass added another 16 points for the Reivers.

Goanar Biliew led the Bears with 18 points.

Women

Des Moines Area (12-12) 11 12 15 11 — 49

Iowa Western (15-7) 14 18 23 31 — 86

Des Moines Area: Magan Christopherson 12, Lexi Branning 11, Jadeyn Smith 11, Camry Jones 6, Reagan Franzen 5, Payton Tahahwah 4

Iowa Western: Aleshia Jones 17, Courtney Fields 16, Ndidiamaka Ndukwe 14, E’Laiyah Heard 12, Hannah Burg 9, Kambree Rhodes 7, Ruba Abo Hashesh 7, Mary Delgado 2, Shanae Suttles 2

Men

Des Moines Area (17-6) 39 32 — 71

Iowa Western (16-8) 28 42 — 70

Des Moines Area: Goanar Biliew 18, Greg Brown 12, Michael Hartford 11, James Glenn 10, Jimarius Sneed 9, Hakeem Odunsi 6, Jadan Graves 4, Allen Udemadu 1

Iowa Western: Sean Black 18, Dewayne Vass 16, Odier Olange 9, Malik Brooks 9, Roland McCoy 9, Danair Dempsey 7, Thomas Faber 2