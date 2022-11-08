COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Reivers trample Tigers, starts season 3-0

The Iowa Western Men’s Basketball team is off and running to a 3-0 start after defeating Doane University JV on Tuesday night 84-54 at Reiver Arena.

After winning two games this past weekend on Friday and Saturday, the Reivers started the new year 3-0 and have scored more than 80 points in each of the three games.

“Right now I think the willingness of our guys to buy into what we’re doing, play by play and game by game has been going well,” Reivers coach Chad Van Riessen said. “We’re doing some different things this year, but with having so many new guys like you have in junior college, that becomes the scenario every year. So far these guys have adapted and executed well in these first three games, they’ve come together and are doing things the right way.”

While the offense was clicking on Tuesday night the defense played a big part in the win over Doane JV.

The Tigers sprung out to a 10-0 lead but were quickly answered with a 14-4 run from the Reivers to tie the game. The Reivers forced 13 first-half turnovers and scored 17 points off those turnovers in the first half to eventually take a 41-35 lead at the half.

After trading some early buckets, the Reivers went on a 7-0 spurt early in the second half and had a 26-4 run to close the game. Four games scored in double figures and 12 different players contributed to the score sheet for the Reivers.

“We have a lot of good players on this team,” redshirt freshman guard Max Polk said. “IT can be anybody’s night any night here. We all embrace that, everyone knows their role and embraces that, we stay true to ourselves and play our game of basketball.”

“Everything starts with the coach,” freshman guard James Prescott said. “He’s teaching us and putting us in the right positions and all we have to do is execute. With our team and how diverse we are, we can all play together at a high level.”

Polk and Prescott led Iowa Western with 15 points each in Tuesday’s win over the Tigers. Notably, Danair Dempsey scored 12 points and Rob Sanders added 10 points to help lead the offense.

Prior to Tuesday’s 30-point win the Reivers defeated Kansas City Kansas College 88-73 and beat Dakota County Tech 81-74 on Friday night.

The 3-0 start is exactly what this team was hoping for, but the players have much bigger goals as they look to continue to improve before entering conference play. Playing in a conference that currently boasts four teams in the national rankings, the Reivers know they need to push themselves to improve each game.

“I think our main goal is to compete for championships,” Van Riessen said. “Year in and year out that’s always our goal. From the conference standpoint, we know that if we can compete for a conference title, that can lead to competing for the national title. That’s the ultimate goal, but right now our main focus is to win each day, and get better every day.”

“The way our team is set up this year, anyone can lead the way on any given night,” Prescott said. “We just are pushing and cheering on each other, and we just have a good bond with each other on and off the court, we know we got a great team.”

“Like always, you got to take it one game at a time,” Polk added. “We have another game Friday, that’s our next focus and that’s just how it is as the season goes on. We’re just trying to be the best team we can be by conference play. Getting to nationals is always the main goal, but to do that we have to play one game at a time.”

The Reivers play their next game at home this Friday against Hibbing College at Reiver Arena at 6 p.m.

Doane JV 35 19 – 54

Iowa Western (2-0) 41 43 – 84

Doane JV: Brandon Orgilbold 15, Killian Busfield 11, Burk Springer 9, Matt Adamek 8, Cooper Girmus 5, Brayden Schropp 2, Gauray Chima 2, Garrett Rasmussen 2

Iowa Western: Max Polk 15, James Prescott 15, Danair Dempsey 12, Rob Sanders 10, Fawaz Surakat 8, Lane McVicar 6, Amadou Diallo 5, Kesean Ladd 4, Hasson Massenburg 3, Rich Brooks 2, Odier Olange 2, Amari Howell 2