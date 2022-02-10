College Basketball: Short-handed Reivers run by Hawks

The NJCAA No. 10 Iowa Western women's basketball team used second and fourth quarter runs to defeat Northeast 75-59 in Norfolk, Nebraska on Thursday night.

A 10-2 run in the second quarter helped create the first bit of separation for the Reivers. Iowa Western widened the gap with a 7-0 run to close the first half and take a 40-27 lead into the half.

The Hawks flew back within single digits before entering the fourth quarter, but an 11-2 Reiver run put Iowa Western back in front by a more comfortable margin.

Out of the six players who saw the court, five Reiver players scored double digits, with Aleshia Jones leading the team with 22 points. Courtney Fields was second with 17 points and Shanae Suttles scored 14 points off the bench.

Ashley Hassett led the Hawks with a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds.

The Reivers return to the court on Monday when they host Iowa Central at Reiver Arena at 5:30 p.m.

Iowa Western (16-7) 19 21 17 18 -- 75

Northeast (8-17) 16 11 22 10 -- 59

Iowa Western: Aleshia Jones 22, Courtney Fields 17, Shanae Suttles 14, Ruba Abo Hashesh 12, Kambree Rhodes 10

Northeast: Ashley Hassett 28, Autumn Dickmander 12, Molly Davis 9, Lorna Maxon 5, Marta Pons 3, Ellie Guthard 2