Connor as a coach? Maybe, if it's OK with Mom

It’s almost not possible for a seasoned basketball observer to watch Connor McCaffery play and not think this guy is going to be a great coach someday.
The 6-foot-5 junior is the glue that holds Iowa together on the court. He always is totally in charge out there. He always seems to make the right play.
He led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio last season and is threatening to do it again. He has had only one game this season in which he committed more than one turnover. He might be the best 3-points-per-game player in the entire country.
So, how long before we see him coaching his own team on the sidelines?
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery agrees that his oldest son would be a great coach, but he treads lightly when the question is posed.
He points out that Connor carries a 3.94 grade-point average with a double major in finance and political science and that he has talked about attending law school.
But …
“I think it would be hard for him to distance himself from the game,’’ Fran added. “But again, he could have a very successful career in another field as well. So we'll see. Maybe he would stay around as a graduate assistant … and kind of get a feel for it, maybe get his MBA. But it's nice to have options and I believe he would make a great coach. But to be truthful, I'm not sure his mother would encourage that career path.’’
That might be the biggest obstacle in this whole scenario. If Margaret McCaffery has her way, her son won’t follow in Dad’s footsteps.
It’s not that she doesn’t like basketball. She was a standout player at Notre Dame herself and is an avid fan. But she knows how much work and effort and pressure and scrutiny are involved in the profession.
“She’s not a huge fan of the idea,’’ Connor admitted. “That’s kind of why I feel she’s always put such a stress on my schoolwork so that I didn’t have to get into coaching.
“I don’t know. If it’s something I want to do, she’ll support me. I feel like it’s kind of a running joke at this point with her saying ‘No, you’re not doing it. It brings too much stress to me, it will bring too much stress to your future wife.’ But I think she would end up being supportive if it was something I wanted to do.’’
The kid is clearly cut out for the profession. He undoubtedly would be a very good attorney or financial analyst, too, but he would be an absolutely phenomenal coach.
You could see that when he injured his ankle three minutes into a Jan. 2 game at Rutgers. It greatly impacted the chemistry and precision of the Hawkeyes on the court, but Connor made up for it in other ways.
“Connor was able to contribute by grabbing guys during timeouts, talking to them during timeouts, encouraging them,’’ Fran McCaffery said.
When the Hawkeyes needed a crucial inbounds pass in the final seconds of the game, Fran sent Connor hobbling onto the court to execute the play. There was no one he trusted more to do it, even on a bum ankle.
Connor really has a knack for sharing the ball. Luka Garza is among many who have said he might be better at getting the ball inside to scorers than anyone they’ve ever seen.
Garza’s father, Frank, has nicknamed Connor “The General.’’ Kenyon Murray, father of freshmen Keegan and Kris Murray, came up with a different nickname recently: “The Cashier.’’
“I feel like it’s something that started long ago growing up,’’ Connor said. “I just always prided myself on being somebody that makes the right play regardless of the situation, regardless of who’s around me.’’
He long ago embraced the idea of being the facilitator, the guy who doesn’t score many points himself but does everything he can to make everyone around him better. It’s something that comes very naturally to him.
“Every team needs roles,’’ Connor said. “You need to play within your role or else the chemistry will be broken and things break down. Me being somebody who’s going to come into a game and shoot 15 shots? I’m just not. That’s not my thing. But I’ll try to get (Joe Wieskamp) 15 shots, I’ll try to get Luka 15 shots. That’s the way I need to play and that’s my role …
“I think LeBron (James) said it best. He said ‘If you don’t want a role, then go play tennis or play golf. Those are pretty much going to be your sports.’ And I agree every team needs role players and I’ve kind of tried to embrace that. I think we have a lot of other guys that have done the same and I think that’s what makes our offense flow and it’s what makes our team chemistry so great.’’
Really sounds like a coach, doesn’t he? Sounds like someone who already has a tremendous feel for how to make a team cohesive and successful.
Now it’s just a matter of getting Mom on board with the idea.
Poll watch: Iowa moved up to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 on Monday, passing Texas. It still trails Gonzaga, Baylor and Villanova.
Among other Big Ten teams, Michigan remained in the No. 7 slot despite its loss at Minnesota with Wisconsin 10th, Ohio State 15th, Minnesota 17th and Illinois 22nd.
Milestone update: Jordan Bohannon needs four more 3-point field goals to catch Cory Bradford for fifth place on the Big Ten’s career list. Bohannon has 323 3s. Ohio State’s Jon Diebler is No. 1 at 374.
Bohannon now has 572 career assists and needs three to match Andre Woolridge for second all-time at Iowa. Jeff Horner is No. 1 with 612.