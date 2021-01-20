Connor as a coach? Maybe, if it's OK with Mom

It’s almost not possible for a seasoned basketball observer to watch Connor McCaffery play and not think this guy is going to be a great coach someday.

The 6-foot-5 junior is the glue that holds Iowa together on the court. He always is totally in charge out there. He always seems to make the right play.

He led the country in assist-to-turnover ratio last season and is threatening to do it again. He has had only one game this season in which he committed more than one turnover. He might be the best 3-points-per-game player in the entire country.

So, how long before we see him coaching his own team on the sidelines?

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery agrees that his oldest son would be a great coach, but he treads lightly when the question is posed.

He points out that Connor carries a 3.94 grade-point average with a double major in finance and political science and that he has talked about attending law school.

But …