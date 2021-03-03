Cyclones fall short in upset bid against Ballard

DES MOINES — In a slow, gritty, defensive battle in the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals, the seventh-seeded Harlan girls fell short in their upset bid against No. 2 Ballard 38-27 Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The game started with an at-times glacial pace, with a focus on defense, and the teams combined for just 11 points in the first quarter. Thanks to a three from senior Jocelyn Cheek and a late basket from senior Macie Leinen, the Cyclones came out of the quarter with the lead.

The second quarter proved to be more of the same. The Cyclones defense continued to make life difficult for the Bombers as Harlan held Ballard to just 5-23 for shooting (21.7%), while the Cyclone put up just 13 shots from the court in the first half for a respectable 38.5%. Harlan held a one point lead at the break.

Notably, a double-double from junior Claire Schmitz of 11 points and 11 rebounds helped Harlan to that lead. Schmitz was the only Cyclone in double figures.

Ballard then took control with a 9-0 run to start the second half and outscored Harlan 11-4 in the third quarter. The Cyclones were never able to construct a scoring spurt of their own.