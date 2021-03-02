Cyclones fall short in upset bid against Ballard

DES MOINES -- In a slow, gritty, defensive battle in the Class 4A state tournament quarterfinals, the seventh-seeded Harlan girls fell short in their upset bid against No. 2 Ballard 38-27 Tuesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The game started with an at-times glacial pace, with a focus on defense, and the teams combined for just 11 points in the first quarter. Thanks to a three from senior Jocelyn Cheek and a late basket from senior Macie Leinen, the Cyclones came out of the quarter with the lead.
The second quarter proved to be more of the same. The Cyclones defense continued to make life difficult for the Bombers as Harlan held Ballard to just 5-23 for shooting (21.7%), while the Cyclone put up just 13 shots from the court in the first half for a respectable 38.5%. Harlan held a one point lead at the break.
Notably, a double-double from junior Claire Schmitz of 11 points and 11 rebounds helped Harlan to that lead. Schmitz was the only Cyclone in double figures.
Ballard then took control with a 9-0 run to start the second half and outscored Harlan 11-4 in the third quarter. The Cyclones were never able to construct a scoring spurt of their own.
“That’s one of the best defensive man-to-man teams I’ve ever seen,” Klaassen said. “They came out hot in the third quarter there and just put a couple buckets on us quick. We called timeout, and then they came out and scored a couple more. The energy they brought out to start the second half, we didn’t match it necessarily, and we got out of position on a couple rotations and they made us pay.”
Ballard senior Molly Ihle was the only other player in double figures, with a game-high 12 points.
With the loss Harlan ends the year at 17-6 and graduate five seniors from the program -- Cheek, Leinen, Ashley Hall, Brecken Van Baale and Julia Schechinger. Klaassen said senior leadership which was key to this state tournament run, the Cyclones' first in five years.
“These girl’s work ethic and their positivity in bringing up the other kids was monumental for us,” Klaassen said. “The way they brought the team together this season made this feel like a family atmosphere instead of just a group of individuals playing basketball.
“I think that’s why we grew so much over these last few years and then helped us make that step to get to the state tournament. These girls care for each other and work hard for each other.”
Klaassen said whenever you end your year at the Wells Fargo Arena, it’s a great year.
“Anytime you end your season in Des Moines, that’s your goal,” Klaassen said. “Obviously you’d like to win a couple. Ultimately you have to win a couple to get here and topping Denison to make it here was pretty exciting.”
Ballard improves to 22-1 and will play Dallas Center-Grimes in the semifinals.
Harlan 6 8 4 9 -- 27