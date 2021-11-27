Experienced Eagles eager for new season

It’s been eight seasons since Heartland Christian saw a winning season as last year’s group ended the year 8-11.
This season feels like it could be the one to end the slump as the Eagles return four starters from last year’s team including two of last season’s top three scorers. Coach Larry Gray also has over a dozen players on the roster for this season to provide solid depth, and this group already has goals that Heartland Christian has not seen in quite some time.
“It’s nice to know that we can play basketball normally this year, as long as we keep everyone healthy,” Gray said. “The nice thing that excites me is that we have a good number of boys out with 14 kids which is the most we’ve had in quite a while. To have four returning starters back is really nice. Our goal is to always do well in the Frontier Conference. Brownell-Talbot and Parkview Christian have been the cream of the crop. We’d like to be up towards the top with them and see what happens.
“Colton Brennan is a junior returner for us, Brahn Glasnapp is another one of those starters who are back, Matt Stile returns as a sophomore. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a team where we feel we can go deep into the season so to speak. It would be nice to start well and finish strong and maybe even see what we can do in districts.”
While a lot returns for this squad there are still some spots to fill as the Eagles lost their top scorer in Jim Kunkle who averaged about 12 points per game for the Eagles last season. But, with all the returning experience and a transfer from Lincoln, NE joining the fold, Gray is confident this team can fill in that production and more.
“Losing Jim is definitely a big one,” Gray said. “Kunkle was a senior big man and did a lot of good things. Other than that we haven’t lost a lot of production. Anthony (Khol) who’s transferring in from Lincoln is about 6’2 or 6’3, he’s going to be a nice forward for us. We also have Max King back who’s a senior for us this year and has looked good in the preseason. We’re expecting a lot from those guys.”
While some teams go over how to run the offense and defense, with so many returners on this team, Coach Gray’s job became a bit easier than some past years with so many already knowing the expectations. With some of these players being coached by Gray since middle school, this team is eager to get started and see where things stand.
“It made things nice in the preseason because the guys already knew things and we’re not teaching from the ground up,” Gray said. “These four starters especially have been playing with me since junior high and have been with us for a while and now they’re seasoned. They’ve been doing open gyms and they’re ready to play.”
First up on the schedule for the Eagles is a road trip to Tabor where they will meet the Fremont-Mills Knights. Heartland Christian has never defeated the Knights ever, but with that game followed by road trips to Whiting and Griswold all within five days of each other, this team will learn a lot about itself quickly.
“Fremont-Mills is always tough,” Gray said. “Usually they run deep in the playoffs in football. This year is a bit different, they exited a bit early, but they have a great program. I love their program, I love going there, they always treat us well and it’s a great place to play basketball.
“I like where we are at. We look fast and what I like most is these guys want to play defense, a lot of kids want to score and get their name in the papers, but what I like is these guys want to impress, they want to play defense and that usually spells for good things.”
Heartland Christian will tip-off with Fremont-Mills on Monday at 4 p.m.
Schedule
Nov. 29, 4 p.m. at Fremont-Mills
Nov. 30, 4 p.m. at Whiting
Dec. 3, 1 p.m. at Griswold
Dec. 7, 6 p.m. at Iowa School Deaf
Dec. 9, 6 p.m. Riverside
Dec. 14, 4 p.m. at East Mills
Dec. 16, 6 p.m. at Parkview Christian
Jan. 6, 4 p.m. Omaha Christian
Jan 11, 4:30 p.m. Cedar Bluffs
Jan 13, 4 p.m. Whiting
Jan 14, 4:30 p.m. at Cornerstone
Jan. 18, 4:45 p.m. at College View
Jan. 22-29, TBA Frontier Conference Tournament at TBA
Jan 31, 4:30 p.m. Cornerstone
Feb. 1, 6 p.m. Brownwell-Talbot
Feb. 3, 2:30 p.m. vs Griswold at Mid America Center
Feb. 7, 6 p.m. Essex
Feb. 8, 4 p.m. at Omaha Christian
Feb. 11, TBA Districts at TBA