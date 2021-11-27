Experienced Eagles eager for new season

It’s been eight seasons since Heartland Christian saw a winning season as last year’s group ended the year 8-11.

This season feels like it could be the one to end the slump as the Eagles return four starters from last year’s team including two of last season’s top three scorers. Coach Larry Gray also has over a dozen players on the roster for this season to provide solid depth, and this group already has goals that Heartland Christian has not seen in quite some time.

“It’s nice to know that we can play basketball normally this year, as long as we keep everyone healthy,” Gray said. “The nice thing that excites me is that we have a good number of boys out with 14 kids which is the most we’ve had in quite a while. To have four returning starters back is really nice. Our goal is to always do well in the Frontier Conference. Brownell-Talbot and Parkview Christian have been the cream of the crop. We’d like to be up towards the top with them and see what happens.

“Colton Brennan is a junior returner for us, Brahn Glasnapp is another one of those starters who are back, Matt Stile returns as a sophomore. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a team where we feel we can go deep into the season so to speak. It would be nice to start well and finish strong and maybe even see what we can do in districts.”