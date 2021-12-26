Experienced Vikings conquering early; seek to tread new waters in 2022

Winter is in the air and it feels like something special could be in the air for the AHSTW boys basketball team.

The Vikings return their top three scorers, spurring one of most high-powered offenses in the state. Each of the three — Raydden Grobe, Brayden Lund and Kyle Sternberg — average at least 15.5 points, and have AHSTW sitting at No. 6 in Class 1A and still on the rise with a 6-0 record.

“These kids have really changed the mantra here,” Vikings coach G.G. Harris said. “These guys have made hard work look fun, they spend a lot of time working on their individual games and team chemistry. There are times where they’re calling me or texting me to get in the gym. Whatever the case is, these guys want to put the work and time in and they understand what it takes to make each other better. They know they can’t do this by themselves.

“As far as culture goes, it started when they were young, like in fourth grade and they just haven’t let up since. They love to play this game.”

Last season the Vikings earned their first Western Iowa Conference title since the 2016-2017 season, and the Vikings graduated just one player from last season’s roster. Grobe, Lund and Sternberg all averaged 16.8 points per game or better last season.

And while Grobe, Lund, and Sternberg sit as the top three scorers on the team, their current 6-0 start is because of great team shooting. Through their first six games the Vikings are shooting 52.6% overall which is the fourth-highest percentage in the state, regardless of classification.

“It’s just one of the many nice things about this team,” Lund said. “We have a lot of guys who can knock down shots from anywhere. So it’s really dangerous for other teams when you close in on our guys driving the lane and we kick it out to know that we have multiple guys that can hit those shots.”

Among the many high aspirations this team holds, repeating as WIC champions is one thing. This year, however, the Vikes hope to tread uncharted waters and make a deep run in the postseason.

“We want to be the first team in school history to make the state tournament,” Sternberg said. “That’s easily our biggest goal, with all that we had coming back, we wanted to have big goals and aspirations and we’re just trying to make sure we have good chemistry going as the season goes along and just take things one game at a time.

“We have a lot more depth this year than we’ve had in the past, last year we only rotated six or seven guys, this year we have nine or 10 guys in our rotation and we have a lot of guys who can come off the bench and step up and make big plays.”

“It’s everyone’s goal to be playing (well) at the end of the season,” Lund added. “Not to sound cliché, but we know we have to take it one game at a time. We just have to keep focusing on the team at hand and take care of business and if we keep doing that again and again, hopefully, things will take care of themselves.”

“These guys have their eyes set on winning a state title,” Harris added. “You never do that in November and December by any means, but everything you do during that time helps put you in a position to make that goal a reality.”

The Vikings have never appeared in the state tournament, and another big goal for 2022 is to change that. However, the Vikings aren’t just thinking of making the cut, they envision a run to make history in multiple categories.

“So we talk to the guys about playing with the times, playing each possession, and look to get better each day,” Harris said. “Whether it’s in the half-court or looking to make an extra pass and being ready for the next play. We want to mentally be ahead of the other team by a couple of steps, because this game is like a chess match, and that’s going to help us play at the highest level possible.”

A number of these Vikings have started for multiple years. Grobe has started three years for the Vikings and also averaged over eight points per game his freshman year. The Vikes finished 12-11 in his freshman year, so to see how the program has grown over the past three seasons has been beyond gratifying. But, the thought of potentially ending the season with fellow senior Jace Peterson in Des Moines, something no Viking has done before, would be the perfect end to this story.

“Needless to say, it would be awesome,” Grobe said. “Being a part of the first team ever to hang a banner on the wall… I couldn’t imagine a better end.”

“When I say it would mean everything, it’s not even just about that,” Harris added. “We talked about how hard work doesn’t always guarantee you things, but when you do put a lot of work into something and have it pay off, there’s definitely something to that. This group has taken this program to a level that it hasn’t been in a while. A lot of that has to do with the work they’ve put in and for how long they’ve played with each other. These are true culture kids.”

AHSTW currently stands as one of two WIC teams with an undefeated record. They will meet that other team, Treynor, at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 3 in Treynor.