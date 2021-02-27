Falcons fall to Grand View Christian in overtime thriller

After both teams failed to score after the first two minutes, the action reheated for the final two minutes of the extra frame, with three more lead changes. Grand View Christian ended the game with a basket with just two seconds to spare -- the Falcons' full court heave didn’t fall.

Peterson was proud of how the team executed, but in the end, it just wasn’t quite enough tonight.

“This is a tough one to swallow,” Peterson said. “We gave them our best shot and it just unfortunately at the end, it just didn’t fold out the way we hoped it would. They’re a great team and you can’t make mistakes against them or they’ll make you pay.”

“It was just one of those games where we just didn’t get the baskets and they did. Sometimes it’s just that simple.”

The Falcons end their year with a 11-13 record and will graduate 10 seniors — Rallis, Miller, Sam Wilber, Eliot Shaw, Erik Matthai, Cy Patterson, Connor Cerny, Isaac Sherrill, Greg Fagan and Owen Doner.

Peterson said you could talk for hours and still not give this group their dues for what they have done for this program.