Falcons fall to Grand View Christian in overtime thriller

GREENFIELD — St. Albert gave class 1A’s seventh ranked Grand View Christian all they could handle, but came up short in overtime 67-65 in the Substate 8 final here Saturday night.
The Falcons started off red hot by scoring 11 of the game’s first 13 points to take an 11-2 lead midway through the first quarter, as seniors Sam Rallis and Jeff Miller combined for eleven of the 14 first quarter points, which had the Falcons flying high early.
The Thunder (20-1) answered back and eventually tied the game at 18-18 early in the second quarter. However, the Falcons would go on another run, a nine to two spurt to close the first half.
Into the second half the Thunder went on 10 to 4 run to diminish the Falcons lead again. For the rest of the way it was a dogfight with six lead changes in the final 12 minutes.
“All in all though I thought we executed our game plan, almost flawlessly,” Falcons coach Larry Peterson said. “We put ourselves in position to win this game. It just didn’t work out that way. ”
The Thunder looked to close out the Falcons (11-13) as they built their lead up to as large as five with under a minute to play, but a few steals and free throws by the Falcons, including two free throws from Jeff Miller with under 20 seconds left to play, forced overtime.
After both teams failed to score after the first two minutes, the action reheated for the final two minutes of the extra frame, with three more lead changes. Grand View Christian ended the game with a basket with just two seconds to spare -- the Falcons' full court heave didn’t fall.
Peterson was proud of how the team executed, but in the end, it just wasn’t quite enough tonight.
“This is a tough one to swallow,” Peterson said. “We gave them our best shot and it just unfortunately at the end, it just didn’t fold out the way we hoped it would. They’re a great team and you can’t make mistakes against them or they’ll make you pay.”
“It was just one of those games where we just didn’t get the baskets and they did. Sometimes it’s just that simple.”
The Falcons end their year with a 11-13 record and will graduate 10 seniors — Rallis, Miller, Sam Wilber, Eliot Shaw, Erik Matthai, Cy Patterson, Connor Cerny, Isaac Sherrill, Greg Fagan and Owen Doner.
Peterson said you could talk for hours and still not give this group their dues for what they have done for this program.
“I could talk for an hour about our senior class,” Peterson said. “I can’t say enough about them, not just for our starters, but also our bench. There are guys, seniors, who know they may not get to play at all, but still always showed up for practice every single day and still push each other and make each other better. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this group. ”