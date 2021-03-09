 Skip to main content
Four Council Bluffs basketball players chosen for statewide all-star games
A quartet of local prep basketball players will play in the annual Iowa Basketball Coaches Association All-Star games, which feature the best seniors from around the state.

On the girls side, Lewis Central forward McKenna Pettepier and Abraham Lincoln guard Jillian Shanks will play for the Northwest team coached by Lynx head coach Chad Schaa and Okaboji head coach John Adams.

And for the boys, the A.L. forward duo of Noah Sandbothe and Christian Tidiane will play for the Northwest team coached by Sioux City Heelan head coach Andy Foster and Sioux Central head coach Stephen Tjaden.

The all-star game series will be held on March 27 at Dallas Center-Grimes High School in Grimes. The event features four teams for both girls and boys, with morning games used to determine the afternoon consolation and championship matchups. In between there will be a three-point contest.

Go to iowabca.com/press for more information.

