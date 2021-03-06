Garza and Bohannon: Different people with a common quest

It is hard to imagine two men being more different as both people and basketball players.
One of them is 6-foot-11 and 265 pounds and although he is capable of doing things away from the basket, he does his best work within a few feet of it. The other player is 6-1, 175, seldom ventures within 20 feet of the hoop on offense and has been known to launch shots from much further out than that.
One is a born-and-bred Iowan who never has lived more than 30 miles from the university for which he plays. His counterpart is from Washington D.C. and never had been anywhere near the Midwest until a few years ago.
One is humble to the extreme, always complimenting teammates and opponents, always critiquing his own play, a master at saying the right thing. The other one is brash, glib and almost seems to try sometimes to say the wrong thing.
Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon do have a few things in common. Both have overcome major physical obstacles to excel. Both are even tougher than they look. And both of them figure they still have unfinished business before their college basketball careers come to an end sometime in the next month or so.
Garza and Bohannon will play their final game in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday and will be honored along with walk-ons Austin Ash and Michael Baer prior to an 11:30 a.m. battle with Wisconsin.
It will be a highly unusual Senior Day, thanks to COVID-19. There will be a few family members and well-wishers in the stands but they won’t be allowed onto the playing floor to provide the usual hugs and kisses.
“It’s definitely going to be different, not having my mom and my dad by my side down on the court,” Bohannon said. “All the blood, sweat and tears I’ve put in in Carver-Hawkeye Arena …
“It’s going to be really bittersweet but I’m thankful for everything that has happened the past five years.”
Seldom has any Senior Day brought together two players who have etched their names so prolifically in the record books.
Garza is Iowa’s career leader in points scored, field goals made and field goals attempted, and he also is fourth in rebounds and sixth in blocked shots. He won the Big Ten player of the year award and a few national player of the year awards last season and figures to add a lot more of those things this season. His list of awards and accolades consumes three pages in Iowa’s weekly media notes.
Bohannon is the school’s career leader in assists, 3-point field goals and 3-point attempts and is a couple of good games away from cracking the top 10 in scoring. He also will set a school record for games played and is on pace to be the Iowa record-holder in career free throw percentage.
“Those two guys have been so instrumental and had so much success in our program’s history,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. “I’m just thankful to have had the opportunity to coach both of them, watch them grow and develop and become record setters essentially.”
‘Fearless’ competitor
Bohannon arrived at Iowa in 2016 as a lightly regarded recruit despite having had a record-breaking career at Linn-Mar.
He had no other major college offers. Even Wisconsin, where older brothers Jason and Zach played, did not offer him a scholarship. It’s one of many perceived snubs Bohannon has used as motivation over the past few years.
“When I got here to Iowa, right from the start people on campus doubted me being able to play at Iowa and being able to play at the Big Ten level,” Bohannon said. “I thought I had a pretty good freshman year and started feeling I belonged.”
He broke into the starting lineup in the seventh game of his freshman season and stayed there for three seasons before being forced to the sidelines by physical ailments.
He was one of only two freshmen in the past quarter century to collect 175 assists and 85 3-pointers in a season and developed a reputation for late-game heroics, hitting game-winning shots against Wisconsin in 2017 and Northwestern in 2019 and doing things to close out several other victories.
He also endeared himself to many by intentionally missing a foul shot in a 2018 game with Northwestern to keep from breaking Chris Street’s iconic school record for consecutive made free throws.
He did all those things while quietly battling problems with plantar fasciitis and nagging hip injuries.
“He has a competitive side that most people don’t have,” McCaffery said. “They just don’t have it. He has it. He’s fearless.
“I think you saw it when he was a freshman. Some of the performances were amazing. His sophomore year, which is one that I will always remember, he gutted it out. … He just fought through and never complained one time. I didn’t even know he had anything wrong with him. He just showed up and played.”
Bohannon underwent surgery on one of his hips following his junior season in the spring of 2019, played in 10 games last season, then underwent surgery on the other hip.
He has returned this season and mostly played a supporting role, deferring star status to Garza and junior Joe Wieskamp. There have been occasional splashes of stardom, however, including a Thursday night rout of Nebraska in which he tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points.
Along the way, he also has done more than his share of things to arouse controversy.
After playing for the last time at Hilton Coliseum in Ames last season and leading a lopsided victory over Iowa State, he left his shoes on the court with a message — “To ISU: Thanks for Memz” — scrawled on them.
He frequently has ranted on social media and in interviews about the hypocrisy of the NCAA, college athletes’ inability to make money off their names and even campus parking lot employees, who he claimed were heartless and soulless.
He has tried to organize Big Ten basketball players into an informal union and has become an activist on behalf of the Name Image Likeness movement, even helping to formulate a bill for the Iowa legislature.
This season he has begun doing a weekly podcast — The Standpoint — in which he has attracted an array of big-name guests and unabashedly speaks his mind.
He has become as well known for flippant remarks as he has for 25-foot jump shots. Asked recently by reporters what it would have taken for him to go to Wisconsin instead of Iowa, he said “$20,000 in a McDonald’s bag.’’
But he also has a capacity for sincerity and humility.
“I wake up every day being thankful for the opportunity I’ve been given here,” Bohannon said.
‘A great fit’
Garza arrived at Iowa a year after Bohannon under much different circumstances.
While Bohannon was born in Iowa City and was the son of a former Hawkeye quarterback, Garza knew nothing about Midwestern life. He grew up around Washington D.C., but Iowa was the first major school to recruit him and he gradually developed a strong relationship with McCaffery.
“For whatever reason that I couldn’t figure out, there were knocks on him in the recruiting process,” McCaffery said.
Garza eventually developed and appeared on some national top 100 recruiting lists but still chose Iowa and arrived in a recruiting class that also included Connor McCaffery and Jack Nunge.
He started in his first two seasons, averaging 12.1 points per game as a freshman and 13.1 as a sophomore, but he generally deferred to Tyler Cook as the team’s primary inside threat.
He had a benign cyst that weighed nine pounds removed from his abdomen less than two months before the start of his sophomore season but still was ready to go when the season began.
With the help of his father, Frank, and a circle of coaches and advisors, he has worked tirelessly to upgrade his skills, and he had a breakout 2019-20 season in which he made every All-America team and won a handful of player of the year awards.
He has said repeatedly that coming to Iowa is the smartest decision of his life.
“As soon as I got here, I just really fell in love with the university and the campus,” Garza said. “It was an adjustment coming from a big city. It was a lot different but it’s really nice how it’s different. … I love this university and I’m very thankful to be here for the time I have been. It’s really been special.”
Garza is undoubtedly one of the most popular players in Iowa history, not just because of his work ethic and on-court productivity but because of his personality.
“I think it’s been a great fit for everyone,” McCaffery said. “From Day 1, I think our fans looked at him and said ‘This guy is special.’ We all talk about his work ethic, which is not matched by many. We go back to his sophomore year, what he overcame health-wise, the success he’s had the last few years, I think sometimes that gets overlooked.”
As popular as he is with fans, Garza may be even more popular with teammates despite being the team’s unquestioned star.
“He’s a nicer guy off the court than he is a better player on the court,” said Ash, who has roomed with Garza for the past three years. “I don’t know anybody that dislikes Luka. I have people that don’t like me. I think everyone has multiple people that don’t like them. But everyone I know loves Luka.”
Garza, as always, is humble when asked about what his legacy will be at Iowa.
“I just want to be remembered as a guy who loved the game of basketball, played as hard as he could, worked as hard as he could, was a great teammate and tried to be a little bit of a leader …,” he said.
“I play every game like it’s my last. That’s the thing I want people to think about when they talk about me.”
Not done yet
If there is a common thread between Garza and Bohannon, it’s their grit and their ability to overcome adversity and injuries.
Garza not only had that huge cyst removed in his sophomore season but he frequently has taken a beating on the court.
During a game early last season against Texas Tech, he sustained a large cut on his lip that required four stitches. He had it sewn up without anesthetic in the locker room so he could go back out and help lead the Hawkeyes to victory.
He figures the physical ailments he has endured are nothing compared to Bohannon’s ordeal.
“When I first got here and began playing with Jordan, I immediately understood that this guy was tough,” Garza said. “He played through anything. He’s had so many different injuries, whether it be feet or whatever. … I think that’s something that we share in common that we’re going to battle whatever we can here until we hit a point where we have to get surgery.”
The two seniors share one other thing: They don’t want this journey to end any time soon.
Both feel they have unfinished business beyond the muted hoopla of Sunday. They don’t view this as an end so much as the start of a final glorious chapter.
When Garza pulled out of the NBA draft last summer, he spoke openly of leading Iowa to a national championship. With a No. 5 national ranking and an expected high seed in the NCAA tournament, that seems within reach.
All the school records and accolades are secondary considerations.
“For me, honestly, I’m just trying to focus on the team …,” he said. “I’ve won awards. I did that last year. My whole focus this year was winning games.”
Bohannon echoes that philosophy.
“We both know as long as we’re winning, our personal accolades are going to come after that,” he said. “I think that’s what has been so special about Luka and myself. As we’re breaking these records, the focus is on the team. I know that’s a cliché answer but it’s the truth about our personalities and about everyone’s character in that locker room.”
The two men agree on one other thing: Regardless of what happens in the weeks to come, the past four or five years have been perhaps the most special they ever will experience.