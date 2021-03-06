Garza and Bohannon: Different people with a common quest

It is hard to imagine two men being more different as both people and basketball players.

One of them is 6-foot-11 and 265 pounds and although he is capable of doing things away from the basket, he does his best work within a few feet of it. The other player is 6-1, 175, seldom ventures within 20 feet of the hoop on offense and has been known to launch shots from much further out than that.

One is a born-and-bred Iowan who never has lived more than 30 miles from the university for which he plays. His counterpart is from Washington D.C. and never had been anywhere near the Midwest until a few years ago.

One is humble to the extreme, always complimenting teammates and opponents, always critiquing his own play, a master at saying the right thing. The other one is brash, glib and almost seems to try sometimes to say the wrong thing.

Luka Garza and Jordan Bohannon do have a few things in common. Both have overcome major physical obstacles to excel. Both are even tougher than they look. And both of them figure they still have unfinished business before their college basketball careers come to an end sometime in the next month or so.