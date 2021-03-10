Garza's postseason hardware haul continues as Iowa readies for Big Ten tournament

He said he thought winning all these awards a second time was more challenging than doing it the first time around.

"The Big Ten was better. It was really, really good last year but it somehow got better," he said. "We had a lot of great players and a lot of great teams.

"It was different from last year because going into last year nobody really expected this. They didn’t really know I was going to play at the level that I did, but this year coming in I had all those expectations. I was already a marked guy in the league, and coaches already knew what they were going to try to do to stop me."

Both the media and coaches selected Michigan’s Juwan Howard as the coach of the year after he guided the Wolverines to a 14-3 league record and the No. 1 seed in the upcoming conference tournament.

Maryland’s Darryl Morsell was named the Defensive Player of the Year by the coaches and headed the all-defensive team, which also included Illinois’ Trent Frazier.

Frazier and Fredrick were among the 14 players — one from each team — to receive sportsmanship awards.

Coaches All-Big Ten team