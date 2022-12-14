GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cardinals cruise by Trojans

Class 2A No. 5 Treynor pulled away quickly from Tri-Center on Tuesday night to keep their undefeated record intact at 6-0.

The Cardinals beat the Trojans 60-21.

The Cardinals outscored the Trojans 30-6 through the back half of the second quarter through the third quarter to pull away and win a key Western Iowa Conference game.

“This is how our season has been going,” Cardinals coach Joe Chapman said. “We try to start fast and get some good shots early, but they just don't fall. Once we get settled down and our defense picks up, we can score in a hurry and build momentum quickly.

“These girls are fun to coach and they love to fly around and play hard and it’s a great experience for everyone right now.”

The Trojans kept the game within single digits through a tough first quarter and stayed in striking distance through the start of the second quarter. The Cardinals pulled away rapidly though as Alexa Schwartz hit two 3-point shots in the second quarter to fuel a 15-3 run to close the first half.

That run then carried through the third quarter to boost the Cardinal’s lead to as big as 39 points. Leading the Cardinal offense was Clara Teigland with 19 points and Schwartz added 10 points.

“It took us a bit to get into our rotation, but once we did we never looked back,” Teigland said. “Getting that run to end the first half was big, but we always preach about the third quarter, and getting another 15-3 run and improving on the things that coach told us about at halftime was huge.”

“We knew we needed to pick it up in that second quarter,” Schwartz added. “Our defense helped our offense get going, our pressure was good with our full-court press and created turnovers, and that’s something we’ve really been working on in practice.”

The win snaps a three-game win streak for the Trojans and drops their record back to 3-3. Coach Derek Sonderland and the Trojans though take this loss as a lesson on how to improve as the season gets closer to the holiday break.

“This game definitely does not resemble the improvement they have made,” Sonderland said. “I thought we did some good things during some stretches and had good looks that just didn’t go down. As I told the girls we can either point fingers at each other or point the thumb at ourselves and say I have to get better at these things and realize where the mistakes are, and we’ll go back to work and get better.”

Meya Wingert led Tri-Center with eight points.

Tri-Center (3-3) 6 8 3 4 – 21

Treynor (6-0) 14 22 15 9 – 60

Lewis Central 57, Norwalk 38: The Titans snapped a two-game skid on the road over the Warriors on Tuesday night after holding the Warriors to just 10 total second-half points.

Lucy Scott had a big night with 22 points to lead the Titans in scoring.

Lewis Central (4-2) 13 16 15 13 – 57

Norwalk (1-4) 16 12 6 4 – 38

Abraham Lincoln 46 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 36: The Lynx defense played a key part in pulling away from the Warriors on the road for a Missouri River Conference win.

Emily Pomernackas led with 10 points for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Megan Elam had nine, and Aubrey Sandbothe scored eight.

Abraham Lincoln (5-1) 16 8 11 11 – 46

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-3) 12 5 6 13 – 36

LeMars 71, Thomas Jefferson 22: The Bulldogs pulled away quickly from the Yellow Jackets as they outscored the Yellow Jackets by at least 10 points each quarter.

No player stats were reported for the Yellow Jackets.

Thomas Jefferson (0-5) 5 8 8 1 – 22

LeMars (3-2) 19 19 18 15 – 71

AHSTW 55, Missouri Valley 27: The Lady Vikes held the Lady Reds to just nine points in the second half after already holding a 13- point lead at halftime.

Delaney Goshorn had a game-high 20 points for AHSTW. Ellie Peterson contributed 13 points and became the school’s all-time block leader, and Ella Langel had 11 points for the Vikings.

Missouri Valley (1-4) 8 10 6 3 – 27

AHSTW (2-5) 14 17 10 14 – 55

Harlan 60, Glenwood 56: The Cyclones used a key fourth quarter and earl deficit and snap Glenwood’s three-game win streak.

Jenna Hopp led Glenwood with a game-high 27 points and 14 rebounds and seven steals. Kate Hughes chipped in with 14 points.

Glenwood (3-2) 22 13 13 8 – 56

Harlan (3-2) 17 13 15 15 – 60

Underwood 52 Logan-Magnolia 35: The Eagles bounced back from a tough Monday loss with a solid Tuesday win in a key Western Iowa Conference game.

Alizabeth Jacobsen led the Eagles with 11 points and Leah Hall and Delaney Ambrose had eight points each for Underwood.

Underwood (4-2) 13 10 13 16 – 52

Logan-Magnolia (4-3) 11 4 3 17 – 35

Riverside 52 Audubon 35: The Bulldogs held the Wheelers to just three points in the second quarter to pull away.

Elly Henderson scored 15 points and added eight steals, seven rebounds, and four assists in the win for Riverside. Lydia Erickson pitched in 14 points in the victory. Sophia Taylor added nine.

Audubon (0-5) 8 3 16 8 – 35

Riverside (2-3) 8 14 17 13 – 52