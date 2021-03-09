Girls basketball: Four locals earn additional all-state honors

 Skip to main content
Four Nonpareil coverage area basketball players were awarded with all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday.

In Class 4A, two Glenwood Rams were all-state — sophomore guard Jenna Hopp was named to the 4A first team and junior guard Madison Camden was listed on the 4A second team.

Camden and Hopp were also named to the all-state tournament team last week as well as they helped lead Glenwood to the program’s first ever state championship game.

In Class 2A, AHSTW senior forward Kailey Jones was given third team honors after averaging a double-double for the season (18.3 points, 12.9 rebounds).

Finally, St. Albert’s Allie Petry was named to Class 1A third team after leading the Saintes in scoring and rebound for the second-consecutive season.

All four were also honored on Iowa Girls Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.

IPSWA All-State teams

Class 5A

First team

Katie Dinnebier, Senior, Waukee

Anaya Barney, Senior, Cedar Falls

Hannah Stuelke, Junior, Cedar Rapids Washington

Grace Larkins, Senior, Southeast Polk

Jada Gyamfi, Junior, Johnston

Audrey Koch, Senior, Iowa City West

Halli Poock, Sophomore, Waterloo West

Sahara Williams, Sophomore, Waterloo West

Second team

Maggie Phipps, Senior, Ankeny Centennial

Arianna Jackson, Sophomore, Des Moines Roosevelt

Caroline Waite, Senior, Ames

Kelsey Joens, Sophomore, Iowa City High

Lexi Boles, Senior, Dowling Catholic

Peyton Kelderman, Senior, Waukee

Bella Sims, Senior, Davenport North

Sydney Mitvalsky, Senior, Cedar Rapids Washington

Third team

Aili Tanke, Freshman, Johnston

Hattie Aanestad, Sophomore, Bettendorf

Matayia Tellis, Senior, Iowa City West

Sophia Barrett, Senior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Eviyon Richardson, Junior, Iowa City High

Emma Gipple, Junior, Dowling Catholic

Reagan Bartholomew, Junior, Waukee

Ashley Iiams, Senior, Ames

Class 4A

First team

Abbie Draper, Senior, Waverly-Shell Rock

Taylor Veach, Junior, Central DeWitt

Katelyn Lappe, Junior, Bondurant-Farrar

Jenna Hopp, Sophomore, Glenwood

Allison Meadows, Junior, Central DeWitt

Ella Van Weelden, Senior, Marion

Molly Ihle, Senior, Ballard

Ava Hawthorne, Junior, Gilbert

Second team

Ashley Fountain, Senior, North Scott

Emma Donovan, Sophomore, Dubuque Wahlert

Jenna Twedt, Sophomore, Benton

Calia Clubb, Junior, Clear Creek-Amana

Madison Camden, Junior, Glenwood

Paige Andersen, Senior, Denison-Schleswig

Emma Miner, Sophomore, Dallas Center-Grimes

Ivey Schmidt, Junior, Grinnell

Third team

Kelsey Fields, Senior, Creston

Malarie Ross, Junior, Fort Madison

Sadie Struchen, Junior, Marion

Lexi Turner, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids Xavier

Andrea Lopreato, Sophomore, Mount Pleasant

Brooke Loewe, Junior, Ballard

Claire Schmitz, Junior, Harlan

Samantha Scott, Senior, North Scott

Class 3A

First team

Maggie Wilkins, Senior, Knoxville

Gracie Schoonhoven, Sophomore, Unity Christian

Janie Schoonhoven, Senior, Unity Christian

Brooklyn Meyer, Junior, West Lyon

JeMae Nichols, Senior, Cherokee

Macy Daufeldt, Junior, West Liberty

Ryley Goebel, Junior, Center Point-Urbana

Mya Merschman, Senior, Central Lee

Second team

Moriah Prewitt, Senior, Des Moines Christian

Jaydan Nitchals, Junior, Estherville-Lincoln Central

Callie Levin, Freshman, Solon

Gabrielle Guilford, Senior, Monticello

Haley Rasmussen, Senior, Atlantic

Katy Reyerson, Sophomore, West Marshall

Payton Beckman, Junior, Panorama

Sydney Marlow, Senior, West Burlington

Third team

Dani Johnson, Senior Osage

Claire Mathews, Senior, Centerville

Finley Hall, Sophomore, West Liberty

Reagan Barkema, Junior, Roland-Story

Jaden Ainley, Junior, Clear Lake

Lucy Howes-Vonstein, Senior, Vinton-Shellsburg

Kenley Meis, Sophomore, Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Kendal Clark, Senior, Humboldt

Class 2A

First team

Ella Imler, Senior, Maquoketa Valley

Emerson Whittenbaugh, Senior, Maquoketa Valley

Isabel Manning, Senior, Van Buren County

Kamryn Kurt, Freshman, North Linn

Maddax DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley

Rachel Leerar, Senior, West Hancock

Sasha Koenig, Senior, West Branch

Sophia Hoffmann, Junior, Dike-New Hartford

Second team

Ali Vesely, Senior, Waterloo Columbus

Ellie Ware, Senior, North Linn

Kelsey Drake, Junior, Wilton

Kennedy Kelly, Junior, West Hancock

Lindsey Davis, Freshman, Nodaway Valley

Mallory McCall, Senior, West Monona

Payton Petersen, Freshman, Dike-New Hartford

Taya Tucker, Senior, Maquoketa Valley

Third team

Alison Van Gorp, Senior, Pella Christian

Kailey Jones, Senior, AHSTW

Abbie Schany, Senior, Emmetsburg

Abby Heemstra, Senior, Rock Valley

Hannah Dau, Senior, South O’Brien

Hayden Heimensen, Senior, Central Lyon

Lainey Thoren, Junior, Grundy Center

Morgan Brandt, Junior, Sumner-Fredericksburg

Class 1A

First team

Audi Crooks, Sophomore, Bishop Garrigan

Molly Joyce, Sophomore, Bishop Garrigan

Macy Sievers, Junior, Newell-Fonda

Cassidy Nelson, Senior, Lenox

Elise Boulton, Senior, Montezuma

Hali Anderson, Senior, Saint Ansgar

Macy Emgarten, Junior, Exira-EHK

Lauren Wilson, Junior, Springvillle

Second team

Quinn Grubbs, Sophomore, Exira-EHK

Danielle Hoyle, Senior, Paton-Churdan

TJ Stoaks, Senior, Lenox

Kaylyn Meyers, Senior, Bishop Garrigan

Bailey Sievers, Junior, Newell-Fonda

Taylor Harpenau, Junior, MMCRU

Reagan Franzen, Senior, Collins-Maxwell

Layla Hargis, Junior, North Mahaska

Third team

Sara Reid, Junior, Central City

Allie Petry, Senior, St. Albert

Katy Stephens, Junior, Burlington/Notre Dame

Emily Dreckman, Junior, MMCRU

Maggie Walker, Senior, Newell-Fonda

McKenzie Goodwin, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson

Aleah Hermansen, Junior, Audubon

Reagan Mudderman, Junior, Kee

