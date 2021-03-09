Girls basketball: Four locals earn additional all-state honors

Four Nonpareil coverage area basketball players were awarded with all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday.

In Class 4A, two Glenwood Rams were all-state — sophomore guard Jenna Hopp was named to the 4A first team and junior guard Madison Camden was listed on the 4A second team.

Camden and Hopp were also named to the all-state tournament team last week as well as they helped lead Glenwood to the program’s first ever state championship game.

In Class 2A, AHSTW senior forward Kailey Jones was given third team honors after averaging a double-double for the season (18.3 points, 12.9 rebounds).

Finally, St. Albert’s Allie Petry was named to Class 1A third team after leading the Saintes in scoring and rebound for the second-consecutive season.

All four were also honored on Iowa Girls Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.

IPSWA All-State teams

Class 5A

First team

Katie Dinnebier, Senior, Waukee

Anaya Barney, Senior, Cedar Falls