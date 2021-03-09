Girls basketball: Four locals earn additional all-state honors

Four Nonpareil coverage area basketball players were awarded with all-state honors from the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association on Tuesday.
In Class 4A, two Glenwood Rams were all-state — sophomore guard Jenna Hopp was named to the 4A first team and junior guard Madison Camden was listed on the 4A second team.
Camden and Hopp were also named to the all-state tournament team last week as well as they helped lead Glenwood to the program’s first ever state championship game.
In Class 2A, AHSTW senior forward Kailey Jones was given third team honors after averaging a double-double for the season (18.3 points, 12.9 rebounds).
Finally, St. Albert’s Allie Petry was named to Class 1A third team after leading the Saintes in scoring and rebound for the second-consecutive season.
All four were also honored on Iowa Girls Basketball Coaches Association all-state teams.
IPSWA All-State teams
Class 5A
First team
Katie Dinnebier, Senior, Waukee
Anaya Barney, Senior, Cedar Falls
Hannah Stuelke, Junior, Cedar Rapids Washington
Grace Larkins, Senior, Southeast Polk
Jada Gyamfi, Junior, Johnston
Audrey Koch, Senior, Iowa City West
Halli Poock, Sophomore, Waterloo West
Sahara Williams, Sophomore, Waterloo West
Second team
Maggie Phipps, Senior, Ankeny Centennial
Arianna Jackson, Sophomore, Des Moines Roosevelt
Caroline Waite, Senior, Ames
Kelsey Joens, Sophomore, Iowa City High
Lexi Boles, Senior, Dowling Catholic
Peyton Kelderman, Senior, Waukee
Bella Sims, Senior, Davenport North
Sydney Mitvalsky, Senior, Cedar Rapids Washington
Third team
Aili Tanke, Freshman, Johnston
Hattie Aanestad, Sophomore, Bettendorf
Matayia Tellis, Senior, Iowa City West
Sophia Barrett, Senior, Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Eviyon Richardson, Junior, Iowa City High
Emma Gipple, Junior, Dowling Catholic
Reagan Bartholomew, Junior, Waukee
Ashley Iiams, Senior, Ames
Class 4A
First team
Abbie Draper, Senior, Waverly-Shell Rock
Taylor Veach, Junior, Central DeWitt
Katelyn Lappe, Junior, Bondurant-Farrar
Jenna Hopp, Sophomore, Glenwood
Allison Meadows, Junior, Central DeWitt
Ella Van Weelden, Senior, Marion
Molly Ihle, Senior, Ballard
Ava Hawthorne, Junior, Gilbert
Second team
Ashley Fountain, Senior, North Scott
Emma Donovan, Sophomore, Dubuque Wahlert
Jenna Twedt, Sophomore, Benton
Calia Clubb, Junior, Clear Creek-Amana
Madison Camden, Junior, Glenwood
Paige Andersen, Senior, Denison-Schleswig
Emma Miner, Sophomore, Dallas Center-Grimes
Ivey Schmidt, Junior, Grinnell
Third team
Kelsey Fields, Senior, Creston
Malarie Ross, Junior, Fort Madison
Sadie Struchen, Junior, Marion
Lexi Turner, Sophomore, Cedar Rapids Xavier
Andrea Lopreato, Sophomore, Mount Pleasant
Brooke Loewe, Junior, Ballard
Claire Schmitz, Junior, Harlan
Samantha Scott, Senior, North Scott
Class 3A
First team
Maggie Wilkins, Senior, Knoxville
Gracie Schoonhoven, Sophomore, Unity Christian
Janie Schoonhoven, Senior, Unity Christian
Brooklyn Meyer, Junior, West Lyon
JeMae Nichols, Senior, Cherokee
Macy Daufeldt, Junior, West Liberty
Ryley Goebel, Junior, Center Point-Urbana
Mya Merschman, Senior, Central Lee
Second team
Moriah Prewitt, Senior, Des Moines Christian
Jaydan Nitchals, Junior, Estherville-Lincoln Central
Callie Levin, Freshman, Solon
Gabrielle Guilford, Senior, Monticello
Haley Rasmussen, Senior, Atlantic
Katy Reyerson, Sophomore, West Marshall
Payton Beckman, Junior, Panorama
Sydney Marlow, Senior, West Burlington
Third team
Dani Johnson, Senior Osage
Claire Mathews, Senior, Centerville
Finley Hall, Sophomore, West Liberty
Reagan Barkema, Junior, Roland-Story
Jaden Ainley, Junior, Clear Lake
Lucy Howes-Vonstein, Senior, Vinton-Shellsburg
Kenley Meis, Sophomore, Sioux City Bishop Heelan
Kendal Clark, Senior, Humboldt
Class 2A
First team
Ella Imler, Senior, Maquoketa Valley
Emerson Whittenbaugh, Senior, Maquoketa Valley
Isabel Manning, Senior, Van Buren County
Kamryn Kurt, Freshman, North Linn
Maddax DeVault, Junior, Nodaway Valley
Rachel Leerar, Senior, West Hancock
Sasha Koenig, Senior, West Branch
Sophia Hoffmann, Junior, Dike-New Hartford
Second team
Ali Vesely, Senior, Waterloo Columbus
Ellie Ware, Senior, North Linn
Kelsey Drake, Junior, Wilton
Kennedy Kelly, Junior, West Hancock
Lindsey Davis, Freshman, Nodaway Valley
Mallory McCall, Senior, West Monona
Payton Petersen, Freshman, Dike-New Hartford
Taya Tucker, Senior, Maquoketa Valley
Third team
Alison Van Gorp, Senior, Pella Christian
Kailey Jones, Senior, AHSTW
Abbie Schany, Senior, Emmetsburg
Abby Heemstra, Senior, Rock Valley
Hannah Dau, Senior, South O’Brien
Hayden Heimensen, Senior, Central Lyon
Lainey Thoren, Junior, Grundy Center
Morgan Brandt, Junior, Sumner-Fredericksburg
Class 1A
First team
Audi Crooks, Sophomore, Bishop Garrigan
Molly Joyce, Sophomore, Bishop Garrigan
Macy Sievers, Junior, Newell-Fonda
Cassidy Nelson, Senior, Lenox
Elise Boulton, Senior, Montezuma
Hali Anderson, Senior, Saint Ansgar
Macy Emgarten, Junior, Exira-EHK
Lauren Wilson, Junior, Springvillle
Second team
Quinn Grubbs, Sophomore, Exira-EHK
Danielle Hoyle, Senior, Paton-Churdan
TJ Stoaks, Senior, Lenox
Kaylyn Meyers, Senior, Bishop Garrigan
Bailey Sievers, Junior, Newell-Fonda
Taylor Harpenau, Junior, MMCRU
Reagan Franzen, Senior, Collins-Maxwell
Layla Hargis, Junior, North Mahaska
Third team
Sara Reid, Junior, Central City
Allie Petry, Senior, St. Albert
Katy Stephens, Junior, Burlington/Notre Dame
Emily Dreckman, Junior, MMCRU
Maggie Walker, Senior, Newell-Fonda
McKenzie Goodwin, Junior, Kingsley-Pierson
Aleah Hermansen, Junior, Audubon
Reagan Mudderman, Junior, Kee