Girls Basketball: Hawkeye 10 Girls basketball teams announced

The 2022 Hawkeye 10 all-conference girls basketball team selections have been announced and 11 area athletes made the list.

On the conference’s first team, Glenwood senior Madison Camden and junior Jenna Hopp were unanimous picks. Lewis Central sophomore Lucy Scott also made the cut.

The second team honored two St. Albert Saintes players, with sophomore Missy Evezic and senior Pearl Reisz earning the honors. Glenwood also had a pair of girls make the second team -- senior Brynlee Arnold and senior Abby Hughes.

Finally, making the honorable mentions were Lewis Central freshman Brooke Larsen and junior Gracie Hays. In addition to the two Titans, St. Albert sophomore Ella Klusman and Glenwood senior Kennedy Jones were honored for their solid seasons.

Congratulations to all the honorees who made this list.