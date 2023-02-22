For the fourth consecutive year, the Glenwood Rams girls basketball team will be heading to the state tournament.

A team effort pushed Glenwood past the Pella Dutch in Tuesday night’s class 4A region 8 championship game 65-45 in Pella. Rams coach Brian Rassmussen spoke highly of his team’s defense as no player from the Dutch scored more than nine points on the night.

“It was a bit different playing on the road,” Rassmussen said. “They were an unfamiliar opponent to us and we were the same to them. I don’t know if they were expecting everything that we put on the floor tonight, but I think we had a really good gameplan and we saw some great execution by our kids, especially on the defensive end.”

“Glenwood basketball is always about getting up and down the floor and scoring points, and tonight we were able to put up some points. Recently we’ve found another way to get this done, and the defensive side for us has just been great. Their execution and denial of their best players getting the ball, we held their top two plates to just a field goal so I’m very happy about that.”

The Rams got right to business by building a nine-point lead by the end of the first quarter and built upon that lead to make it a 13-point advantage by halftime.

The Rams continued their dominance in the third quarter by boosting their lead up to 22 points, which put the game out of reach for the Dutch.

Senior Jenna Hopp led the Rams as she filled the stat sheet with 30 points, 19 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and four steals. Aiding the Rams as well was Danika Arnold who posted 13 points, six rebounds, and five assists on the night, and Lauren Hughes had 14 points as she sank four three-pointers on the night.

“We got another big night from Jenna,” Rassmussen said. “Jenna is a stat stuffer and is just one heck of a player. But it wasn’t just her, she’s got a slew of teammates around her that she trusts, and that’s when we can play at a higher level.

“Danika also had a big night both on offense and defense. She was able to get a lot of shots around the basket and she did a heck of a job defending one of their best players. Neyla Nanfito did a heck of a job on the defensive side as well. She was tenacious all night and she made a huge difference while our defensive gameplan tonight. Lauren was second in scoring for us and she hit some big shots from the perimeter. It was a very nice balance by the girls.”

The Rams will take on the tournament’s and IGHSAU poll No.1 ranked team Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m.

Glenwood (16-8) 16 19 20 10 – 65

Pella (17-6) 7 15 11 12 – 45