Girls Basketball: Rams escape Titans

GLENWOOD- A furious fourth-quarter rally lifted Class 4A No. 2 Glenwood past Lewis Central 60-57 Saturday night in the Class 4A Region 8 semifinal.

“We dealt with a lot of adversity today,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “Holy smoke, Lewis Central played a heck of a ball game. Their toughness and the way they rebounded, they certainly were in fight mode tonight and they made a lot of big shots. It was just a great game.

“I love despite the adversity for our girls to find a way to win, despite being down 10 late, but the girls just never stopped believing in each other and that I think was part of the difference.”

Lewis Central went on an 11-1 run that spanned through the final four minutes of the first quarter and first two minutes of the second quarter to take an early 18-11 lead with under six minutes left in the second quarter.

The Rams would make it as close as a one-point game with about two minutes to go until the half, but the Titans scored the final four points of the half to take a 26-21 lead into halftime.

The Rams slowly chipped away at L.C.’s lead to just two points again until Lewis Central went on a 6-2 spurt to close the third quarter including a three by Anna Strohmeier as the buzzer sounded to give Lewis Central a 45-39 lead heading into the fourth and final quarter.

Looking to put the game out of reach the Titans scored the first four points of the fourth to take a 49-39 lead with about seven minutes left in the game. After Rasmussen took a 30-second timeout the momentum began to shift.

“I told them we’re going to win this game,” Rasmussen said. “I said, I don’t know how it’s going to happen, but we’re going to find a way to do it, and one way or another I think that kind helped eliminate some hesitation of some who thought we may not, and they responded with you’re absolutely right, we’re going to find a way.”

Following the time out the Rams made their move in the form of an 11-3 run over the next four minutes of the game and got themselves with just two points once again. Helping lead the comeback was junior Jenna Hopp, who thanked to her teammates kept finding herself in the right place at the right times to sink the big shots.

“My teammates were just finding me with the mismatch,” Hopp said. “They just got me the ball and trusted me and all I had to do was hit the shot.”

With less than two minutes left the Rams knotted the game up a 55-55. Hopp sank a pair of free throws and senior Madison Camden converted a key three-point play to put the Rams ahead with less than 30 seconds to spare.

The Rams ultimately held on 60-57, to advance to Tuesday’s regional final.

“This was an amazing team win,” Hopp said. “It took all of us to make that win possible and we overcame the adversity, I mean, nothing in the first half was going our way. Still, we just fought and fought and still got a win out of this, and that’s all that matters.”

Hopp scored the game-high 32 points and Camden added 12 points for the Rams.

With the loss, the Titans end their season 12-11 and will graduate three seniors. Being so close to achieving the upset hurts, but Titans coach Chris Hanafan is proud not just of the seniors and their contributions to the team, but for the whole team’s efforts in this regional semifinal battle.

“I love these kids,” Hanafan said. “They’ve given us everything they had, and I said that all along. All year long, they’ve battled tails off, and gave everything they’ve got. They take, probably the best team in the state at 4A down to the wire, and in the end Glenwood just hit a couple more shots than we did. ”

Sophomore Lucy Scott led the Titans with 18 points and Brooke Larsen added another 13 points for L.C.

The Rams will play the Winterset Huskies in Glenwood on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Lewis Central (12-11) 15 11 19 12 – 57

Glenwood (18-4) 10 11 18 21 – 60

Lewis Central: Lucy Scott 18, Brooke Larsen 13, Kylee Brown 8, Gracie Hays 6, Jordan Petersen 3, Anna Strohmeier 3, Avery Hanafan 3, Elise Thramer 2, Sydney Thien 1

Glenwood: Jenna Hopp 32, Madison Camden 12, Abby Hughes 8, Brynlee Arnold 7, Danika Arnold 1