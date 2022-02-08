Girls Basketball: Rams run by Titans

Class 4A No. 2 Glenwood girls basketball used a balanced offensive attack and a tenacious defense to pull away from Lewis Central in Glenwood on Tuesday night 62-36.

“I’m really proud of our defensive effort tonight,” Rams coach Brian Rasmussen said. “I say that, even though after the first quarter it looked who got to 80 first wins. Both teams sank a lot of 3s in the first quarter, but once that settled down, we were able to change our defense and keep the ball out of their playmaker’s hands which really changed things.

"After that first quarter I thought we did a great job, the help defense was better, our rebounding was better. I’m most proud of our defensive effort tonight along with how well we played as a team.”

After a high-scoring first quarter where the Titans came out ahead 19-18, The Rams started the second quarter on a 7-0 run to create some separation and held Lewis Central to just five points for the second quarter.

Lewis Central’s offense remained ice cold in the third quarter. Meanwhile, a 12-0 Rams run to start the second half put Glenwood in the driver’s seat of this game as they allowed just four points to the Titans in the quarter to take a 44-27 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We really emphasized defense in this game,” Rams senior Madison Camden said. “We really focused on stopping Lucy because we know a good part of their offense runs through her, so if we could stop her, we’ll really slow down their whole team.”

Led by three players who scored in double figures, the Rams pulled away more and more as the game went along as the Titans just could get much going. On the other hand, after falling in a tough game on Saturday to Nebraska’s Class A No. 2 Fremont, the Rams are glad to be back in the win column before they head into their final regular-season game on Friday.

“It was a good team win tonight,” Rams senior Brynlee Arnold said. “Coming off a couple of losses last week we just came together and just played basketball. It feels good to come out and beat a decent team like that and it really gives us that much more confidence as we get ready for districts.”

Arnold led Glenwood with 16 points. Camden and senior Abby Hughes each added 12 points for the Rams.

The Titan's offense, after scoring an impressive 19 points in the first quarter, only scored 18 points for the rest of the night as they fell to their fourth consecutive defeat. However, Titans coach Chris Hanafan was still pleased with the team’s shot selection.

“If you look at our shot chart, we got the shots we wanted,” Hanafan said. “They just didn’t go down and that’s kind of been our thing all year, but we stayed aggressive and didn’t back down. Obviously, they’re a great team, one of the best in the state and have been for a while, but I’m proud of how we battled.”

Titans junior Kylee Brown led the Titans with 12 points on the night and sophomore Lucy Scott scored nine.

Glenwood will play their final regular-season game on Friday as they host Denison-Schleswig at 5:15 p.m. Lewis Central will now prepare for district play, an opponent has yet to be announced.

Lewis Central (11-10) 19 5 4 9 – 36

Glenwood (15-4) 18 11 14 18 – 62

Lewis Central: Kylee Brown 12, Lucy Scott 9, Gracie Hays 5, Jordan Peterson 3, Avery Hanafan 2, Elise Thramer 2, Addison Holt 1

Glenwood: Brynlee Arnold 16, Madison Camden 12, Abby Hughes 12, Jenna Hopp 8, Charley Hernandez 4, Kennedy Jones 4, Kamryn Crouch 3, Lauren Roenfeldt 2, Danikah Arnold 1