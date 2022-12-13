 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saintes, Cards win, Vikings fall

St. Albert 47, Underwood 40: St. Albert girls basketball erased a six-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat Underwood 47-40 at home on Monday. 

Both teams scored 10 points in the first quarter before Underwood took a 23-17 lead by halftime. Both teams scored 12 in the third quarter, but the Saintes outscored the Eagles 18-5 in the final quarter. 

St. Albert's Lena Rosloniec scored 13 points, Missy Evezic added eight and Landry Miller finished with seven. 

Underwood junior Kinsley Ferguson led the Eagles with 14 points, junior Alizabeth Jacobsen grabbed nine rebounds and senior Aliyah Humphrey dished out four assists and swiped three steals. 

Underwood is now 3-2 on the season and St. Albert remained undefeated at 7-0. 

Treynor 60, Red Oak 17: Treynor scored more points in the first quarter than Red Oak managed all game on the road on Monday. 

Treynor led 20-7 after the first quarter, 32-10 at halftime and 50-10 after three quarters. Treynor outscored Red Oak 10-7 in the final quarter. 

Treynor senior Clara Teigland led the Cardinals with 16 points and junior Alexa Schwartz totaled 13. Teigland also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, dished out six assists and swiped six steals. 

Treynor is now 5-0 on the season. 

ACGC 45, AHSTW 40: AHSTW tried to rally late but fell short on the road on Monday. 

AHSTW led 12-11 after the first quarter before ACGC took a 20-18 lead by halftime. The Chargers stretched their lead to 34-28 in the third quarter. The Vikings outscored the Chargers 12-11 in the fourth but it wasn't enough to complete the comeback. 

No individual stats were available for AHSTW. 

AHSTW is now 2-5 on the season. 

