GIRLS BASKETBALL: Saintes hand Panthers first loss

St. Albert’s girl's basketball earned a big win over Class 2A No. 13 Logan-Magnolia on Thursday night in Logan, 64-45.

After a competitive first half where the Saintes led 27-22, the defense turned up the heat and frustrated the Panther's offense as they pulled away with the impressive road win.

“It was a good night, especially when you can win on the road,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “This is a nice victory for us, beating a ranked team on the road like this. It was a good, tight game at halftime and we knew what we had ahead of us in the second half and I thought the girls did a really good job of buckling down and executing in the second half.”

Leading the Saintes' offense to their third win was junior Ella Klusman who scored the game-high 17 points and junior Missy Evezic scored 15 points in the win. Senior Macanna Guritz led the Panthers with 16 points.

Wettengel says the tough defense led to offense and was happy with how his girls stayed focused all night to pull away from one of the best teams in Class 2A.

“Logan is a solid team, they’re going to win a lot of games this year,” Wettengel said. “I thought we were really locked in on defense, played assignment sharp, and just executed really well defensively. It’s a good win over a good team.”

St. Albert will look for its fourth win on Friday night when they host Clarinda at 6 p.m.

St. Albert (3-0) 13 14 19 18 – 64

Logan-Magnolia (2-1) 13 9 14 9 – 45