Girls Basketball: Saintes wear down Eagles

Despite a cold shooting performance from beyond the arc, St. Albert girls basketball wore out the short-handed East Union Eagles in Thursday night’s Class1A round one regional game, a 62-36 win in Council Bluffs.

“The important thing now is just finding a way to get to the next round,” Saintes coach Dick Wettengel said. “It’s that time of year where you don’t care if you win by one or 20 points, you win, you move on.

“It was a very tough night shooting for us and that kept things close, and that’s why we always preach to the girls that the defense has to take care of the game and thank goodness we played good defense tonight.”

St. Albert began the game with a 10-2 run in the first four and a half minutes, with junior Lena Rosloniec scoring six of the 10 points. However, the Saintes wouldn’t score again for the rest of the quarter, while the Eagles went on an 8-0 run to knot the game up 10-10 after the first quarter.

The Saintes came out with an 8-0 run to start the second quarter. The Eagles responded with five quick points to bring the deficit back down to three. The teams traded baskets for a couple of minutes before the Saintes scored the final five points of the half to take a 27-19 lead into halftime.

“I was a bit frustrated in the first quarter when things weren’t falling,” junior Lena Rosloniec said. “But I settled myself down and focused on getting up and going straight up for rebounds and with my shots things definitely picked up.”

Rosloniec led the Saintes with 19 points and nine rebounds, Missy Evezic scored 14 points and Katelyn Hendricks added another 10 points for the Saintes. Evezic also had 15 rebounds to give her a double-double on the night.

The Eagles kept themselves within striking distance until the final three minutes of the third quarter, when the Saintes went on another 14-2 run to take a 45-25 lead into the fourth quarter and cruised on for the win.

“That third quarter really put it out of reach,” Wettengel said. “We talked about making runs and that was a great run to get us that separation that we needed to put this game away.”

St. Albert, with the win, advances to the second round of regionals to face CAM, who defeated Bedford 69-28 in Anita. The second-round game will be on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Anita.

East Union (9-14) 10 9 6 11 — 36

St. Albert (14-7) 10 17 18 17 — 62

East Union: Noelle McKnight 13, Kaylin Lack 11, Karah Kirkland 9, Mallory Raney 3

St. Albert: Lena Rosloniec 19, Missy Evezic 14, Katelyn Hendricks 10, Pearl Reisz 7, Ella Klusman 7, Kate Kirwan 3, Grace Manz 2