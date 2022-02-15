Girls Basketball: Third quarter helps Treynor top Kuemper

A huge third-quarter helped Class 2A No. 8 Treynor fend off an upset-minded Kuemper Catholic 57-43 team in Treynor on Tuesday night in a Class 2A regional quarterfinal game.

A 27-3 run in the third quarter helped the Cardinals escape the Knights with a win after trailing by a point at halftime.

After being challenged throughout the first half, Treynor coach Joe Chapman challenged his team to pick up the intensity, and the team responded.

“We knew Kuemper was a battle-tested team and we’re going to come out with a lot of energy,” Chapman said. “At halftime, I just challenged the girls and said hey there’s just 16 minutes left in this game and if you don’t want this game to be your last, you all need to come together and decide how bad we want this.

“We changed up our defense a bit then and played more aggressive on defense and got us some baskets in transition and we got some second-chance points off the rebounds and we quickly built a 15-point lead.”

With the win, the Cardinals will move on to the regional semifinal, where they will face West Central Valley (11-10), who defeated ACGC in Guthrie Center 39-26 on Tuesday. After surviving and advancing, Chapman said his girls are ready to get back to work and prepare for the Wildcats.

“It’s a really exciting time for girls basketball,” Chapman said. “The players and the coaching staff are all eager to win and advance to get back to work tomorrow and Thursday and figure out a plan for West Central Valley. The girls are excited to keep playing.”

Clara Teigland led Treynor with 17 points and Alexa Schwartz added another 14 points for the Cards.

Treynor and West Central Valley will meet on Friday in Treynor at 7 p.m.

Kuemper Catholic (6-16) 6 14 3 20 -- 43

Treynor (19-2) 11 8 27 11 -- 57

Kuemper Catholic: Catherine Mayhall 12, Frannie Glynn 10, Aubrey Heuton 9, Kora Thomsen 5, Karsyn Overmohle 5, Lauren Boell 2

Treynor: Clara Teigland 17, Alexa Schwartz 14, Emma Flathers 7, Brooklyn Sedlak 7, Jozie Lewis 4, Ella Tiarks 4, Jadyn Huisman 4