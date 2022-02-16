Girls Basketball: Titans trample Tigers

A big second-quarter lifted Lewis Central by Carroll 49-27 in Wednesday night’s Class 4A regional first round game in Council Bluffs.

“We’ve always talked about our defense and it’s really been our thing all year long,” Titans coach Chris Hanafan said. “Tonight I thought we had a great scouting report, our scout team at practice did great all week long and prepared us and the kids just executed the game plan tonight.”

After a relatively low-scoring first quarter the Titans led 9-5, but Carroll scored the first five points of the second to take a slim 10-9 lead. L.C. went on an 18-1 run to close the first half.

“This past week coach Hanafan really emphasized going up strong to the basket,” Kylee Brown said. “Tonight I did that and executed that and it gave me a lot of good looks at the basket to help us build a lead.”

However, Carroll wasn’t going to go away so easily. The Tigers showed signs of life with a 9-2 run to make things interesting again. However, the Titans made a 14-2 run, to close out the game and move on to the regional semifinals.

Three Titans scored double figures. Brown led the trio with 17 points, Brooke Larsen scored 14 points and Lucy Scott was second on the team with 13 points.

Waiting for the Titans in the next round is none other than fellow Hawkeye 10 foe and Class 4A No. 2 Glenwood. The Titans fell to the Rams in the previous two meetings this season, but the Titans aren’t going to back down from the challenge.

“It is what it is, but we’re not going to go there and play scared,” Hanafan said. “It’s not a series so all we need to do is beat them this one time. Obviously, though, they’re a great team with a lot of weapons and are well-coached and they do a lot of good things. We’ll see what happens though.”

“It’s going to be a tough fight,” Brown added. “They are a very good team and are capable of doing a lot. But if we continue to execute our game plans and just give it our all, we can do it. We’ll see what happens. ”

Lewis Central and Glenwood will tip-off at Glenwood on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Carroll (10-12) 5 6 13 3 -- 27

Lewis Central (12-10) 9 18 8 14 -- 49

Carroll: Addison Klocke 8, Katelyn Aden 6, Hannah Jorgensen 5, Camryn Schable 5, Josie Ayala 2, Madison Tunning 1

Lewis Central: Kylee Brown 17, Brooke Larsen 14, Lucy Scott 13, Jordan Petersen 3, Elise Thramer 2