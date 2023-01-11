GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tuesday Girls Basketball Scoreboard

St. Albert 57 Nodaway Valley 53: Class 1A No. 7 St. Albert got back in the win column as a key second quarter and a 7-3 spurt in the final three minutes helped fend off a talented Nodaway Valley team in Council Bluffs.

Missy Evezic played a huge part in the win, leading the Saintes with a double-double of 22 points and 12 rebounds. Ella Klusman and Lily Krohn each added another 10 points.

Nodaway Valley (9-3) 15 10 13 15 – 53

St. Albert (11-1) 13 17 11 16 – 57

Underwood 63 IKM-Manning 19: Class 2A No. 9 Underwood built a 15-point lead by halftime and then hit the gas in the third, outscoring the Wolves 25-4, and 34-5 in the second half.

Tieler Hull and Carly Nelson had 10 points each for the Eagles, and Alizabeth Jacobsen added another nine points while collecting 14 rebounds.

IKM-Manning (4-6) 9 5 4 1 – 19

Underwood (9-2) 15 14 25 9 – 63

Logan-Magnolia 44 Tri-Center 33: A fast start in the first quarter propelled the Panther to a road win over the Trojans.

Taylor Kenkel had 10 points, and Alexis Flaharty had nine points for Tri-Center. Macanna Guritz and Mya Moss each had 13 for the Panthers.

Logan-Magnolia (8-3) 12 13 6 13 – 44

Tri-Center (6-5) 6 12 6 9 – 33

Harlan 54 Glenwood 52: Despite Jenna Hopp’s double-double of 29 points and 16 rebounds, the Rams still fell short at home against Harlan.

The Rams also got 10 points from Kate Hughes. Erica Rust led the Cyclones with 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Harlan (8-3) 8 17 12 11 6 – 54

Glenwood(7-3) 8 10 13 17 4 – 52

AHSTW 34 Riverside 26: Ella Langer had 15 points for AHSTW in the victory at Avoca. Ayla Richardson led the Bulldogs with six points.

Riverside falls to 4-7, while AHSTW improves to 5-8 on the year.