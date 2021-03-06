Glenwood falls 47-45 in Class 4A state title game

The Rams kept their momentum rolling early in the second half, scoring seven of the second half’s first nine points on the way to taking a nine point lead into the fourth.

The Bombers were not done though.

Ballard outscored Glenwood 20-9 in the fourth quarter as the Bomber defense created pressure and turnovers to eventually take the lead via Fleischmann's three.

The Rams, down two, got the last shot and fired a deep three for the win, but it kicked off the right side of the rim as Glenwood fell short of the 4A title.

The teams met in the middle tempo-wise, with Ballard at times imposing its grind-it-out will, while in other stretches the Rams were able to play at their preferred fast pace. In the end, Glenwood was 25 points below its scoring average.

The Rams were hurt by 15 turnovers and a 13-22 shootnig performance at the free throw line.

“I didn’t really have a speech prepared for that one,” Rasmussen said. “That’s how confident we were coming into this. Not overly confident from a standpoint of being naïve. We knew Ballard was a good team and we knew we were going to have to work hard.