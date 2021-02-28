Glenwood girls eye a state championship

For a team that wanted to hit the ground running to start its run to a potential state championship, the Glenwood girls basketball team first came to a screeching halt.
Armed with motivation from their loss to Lewis Central in the Class 4A state semifinals last March, the Rams were more than ready for the season in November, but a COVID-19 outbreak in Glenwood delayed their start into December.
That meant no team practices, no preseason scrimmages and no team bonding, typical byproducts of early-season success.
“We spoke from Day 1 about having to be fluid and knowing that every day is an opportunity for us, and we’ll make the most of it because we don’t know if we’ll be able to play tomorrow,” Glenwood coach Brian Rasmussen said. “We approached every game that way as it could be our last one, and I think the girls did a good job of adapting.
“There were teams playing before we even had a practice. We just said we would adapt, day by day. That’s kind of how life is. That’s how this season is going to be. We’re going to accept that and be okay with it and not make excuses. The girls bought into that.”
The Rams also benefited from having a stable of talented experience back in their lineup. Seven of the eight players that appeared in the 2020 state semifinals returned this year.
That familiarity was a critical asset as they navigated their preseason adversity.
“It was a little stressful at first, but we just kind of had to hold each other accountable,” said senior guard Elle Scarborough. “Do shooting on your own. Dribble on your own. We had a lot of Zoom calls with each other and just had some team bonding to try to get stuff started.”
Glenwood has enjoyed an impressive stretch of success over the last three seasons, especially during the regular season. The Rams haven’t lost a regular-season game to an opponent from Iowa since dropping a 61-41 decision at Red Oak on Jan. 15, 2019. Since then, the Rams have won 45 straight in the regular season against foes from the Hawkeye State.
This year’s group enters Tuesday’s 11 a.m. Class 4A state quarterfinal matchup as the top seed in the field with a 19-3 record and will face eighth-seeded Dubuque Wahlert (13-9).
And just like last year, Glenwood will travel to Des Moines with an impressive season resume.
The Rams’ three losses came against teams from out of state — Fremont and Millard South from Nebraska and Maryville from Missouri.
Their offense is firing on all cylinders, too, leading 4A in points per game (72.2), assists (364), field goals (566), free throws (257) and free throw percentage (73.9%). Glenwood has three players with double figure scoring averages with junior Madison Camden (15, who leads 4-A with an 84.6% free throw percentage and is fourth in the class with 54 3-pointers); sophomore Jenna Hopp (14.7) and Scarborough (11.2). Not far behind are juniors Abby Hughes and Coryl Matheny (8.8 and 8.6, respectively).
As menacing as the Rams can be when they have the ball, Rasmussen feels they’re in a better position for a deep run this year because of other elements of their game.
“Our ability to rebound the basketball was an Achilles heel for us last year,” he said. “We may not be the best, but I think that’s where we’ve drastically improved the most.
“We’re a tougher team in the way we go to battle. We’ve got a lot of kids who can score, and we feel we can go up against anybody and put up some numbers, but we’ve got to stop some people, too, and that starts on the boards and defensive end.”
Those talents will need to be on full display if Glenwood wants to advance to the semifinal round. Rasmussen said Wahlert boasts size and will be among the best defensive teams the Rams will have faced this season.
Like Glenwood, Wahlert boasts three players who average at least 10 points per game: sophomore Emma Donovan (13.1), senior Mary Kate King (12.0) and senior Allie Kutsch (10.9).
The Golden Eagles also have momentum on their side. After entering the postseason on a three-game losing streak, they’ve now won three straight, including a 52-46 victory over No. 5 Waverly-Shell Rock in the regional final.
“They play with a tremendous amount of defensive intensity,” Rasmussen said. “They’re well coached. I think it’ll be a good matchup of scoring versus defense.
“They can put the ball in the basket as well. They’ve got a lot of seniors and upperclassmen with some experience. We know we’re in for a dogfight.”
Scarborough and her teammates learned plenty from last season’s state trip. Teams can’t afford to not bring their ‘A’ game into the state tournament. The experience of playing on the state stage is beneficial, as is the fact that the Rams are a balanced team that works well together.
“I just think we have really great chemistry with each other,” Scarborough said. “We’re all friends on and off the court. It’s really nice having a group of people that we can count on. We know we’re going to work our best every day.
“We know we can take it that much further. We’re really out for blood this next week. We can’t wait to get up there and get it started.”
The Rams have won five in a row since suffering a 107-83 loss to Millard South on Feb. 2. Since then, they’ve had an average margin of victory of 28.2 points per game.
Seven days will have passed since the Rams’ last game in the regional final, but Rasmussen feels good about his team’s mindset. They’ve been there before. They’re familiar with the preparation process, and they know they’re a tough matchup for any team.
“I do think the level of competition we played and getting 32 minutes of everybody’s best has been something that’s helped us out in terms of preparation,” Rasmussen said. “I think another big strength of ours is that you can’t just focus on one player. We’ve got a lot of depth and a lot of people that can play. That will bode well for us at state just like it has all season.”