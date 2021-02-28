Glenwood girls eye a state championship

“They can put the ball in the basket as well. They’ve got a lot of seniors and upperclassmen with some experience. We know we’re in for a dogfight.”

Scarborough and her teammates learned plenty from last season’s state trip. Teams can’t afford to not bring their ‘A’ game into the state tournament. The experience of playing on the state stage is beneficial, as is the fact that the Rams are a balanced team that works well together.

“I just think we have really great chemistry with each other,” Scarborough said. “We’re all friends on and off the court. It’s really nice having a group of people that we can count on. We know we’re going to work our best every day.

“We know we can take it that much further. We’re really out for blood this next week. We can’t wait to get up there and get it started.”

The Rams have won five in a row since suffering a 107-83 loss to Millard South on Feb. 2. Since then, they’ve had an average margin of victory of 28.2 points per game.

Seven days will have passed since the Rams’ last game in the regional final, but Rasmussen feels good about his team’s mindset. They’ve been there before. They’re familiar with the preparation process, and they know they’re a tough matchup for any team.

“I do think the level of competition we played and getting 32 minutes of everybody’s best has been something that’s helped us out in terms of preparation,” Rasmussen said. “I think another big strength of ours is that you can’t just focus on one player. We’ve got a lot of depth and a lot of people that can play. That will bode well for us at state just like it has all season.”