Glenwood pushes past slow start, return to state tournament with 74-51 win against Sgt. Bluff-Luton

The Glenwood girls are headed back to the state tournament.
The Class 4-A No. 1 Rams overcame a slow start to race past Sgt. Bluff-Luton 74-51 in the Region 1 championship basketball game Tuesday night in Glenwood.
“It’s never a given,” returning to state, Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “The last week of the season into the postseason, our girls were focused and determined.”
The Rams (19-3) trailed by one at the end of the first quarter, but turned it on from there, outscoring the Warriors 51-21 in the second and third quarters combined. Rasmussen noted the Rams turned the ball over and missed some shots in the frame, while the Warriors were hitting shots — leading to the deficit.
“The key was we didn’t lose our poise. We stuck with our game plan and things turned out OK,” the coach said. “We could’ve panicked, but there wasn’t that in our girls tonight. That was good to see.”
Glenwood’s full-court pressure defense created multiple transition scoring opportunities. A few turnovers, a few made shots “and we went from there,” Rasmussen said.
Intense defense and layups paired nicely with lights-out shooting — the Rams were 14-of-27 on three-pointers.
Senior Elle Scarborough led the way with 19 points, while adding five assists and four steals. Junior Madison Camden was right behind her with 18 points, while Jenna Hopp and Abby Hughes scored 12 points apiece.
Hopp added six rebounds. Junior Coryl Matheny led the Rams with seven boards.
“As a team I thought we played exceptional on both ends of the floor,” Rasmussen said. “I thought Elle made everyone better tonight. And Madison Camden I think played her best all-around game of the season. She really turned it up on defense.”
Emma Salker led Sgt. Bluff-Luton (13-9) with a game-high 20 points.
The Rams will the No. 1 seed at state and will take on eight seed Dubuque Wahlert (13-9) at 11 a.m. on March 2 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
“They’re a good team that plays in a tough conference. their record is not indicative of the kind of team they are,” Rasmussen said. “We’re looking forward to getting some film and getting ready.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (13-9) 16 8 13 14 — 51
Glenwood (19-3) 15 25 26 8 — 74
SBL: Ella Skinner 2, Chloe Russ 1, Payton Hardy 2, Maddie Hinkel 7, Nya Lul 14, Emma Salker 20, Nyarial Lul 2, Madison Hardy 3.
G: Jenna Hopp 12, Coryl Matheny 6, Emma Hughes 3, Abby Hughes 12, Madison Camden 18, Elle Scarborough 19, Brynlee Arnold 4.