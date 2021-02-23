Glenwood pushes past slow start, return to state tournament with 74-51 win against Sgt. Bluff-Luton

The Glenwood girls are headed back to the state tournament.

The Class 4-A No. 1 Rams overcame a slow start to race past Sgt. Bluff-Luton 74-51 in the Region 1 championship basketball game Tuesday night in Glenwood.

“It’s never a given,” returning to state, Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen said. “The last week of the season into the postseason, our girls were focused and determined.”

The Rams (19-3) trailed by one at the end of the first quarter, but turned it on from there, outscoring the Warriors 51-21 in the second and third quarters combined. Rasmussen noted the Rams turned the ball over and missed some shots in the frame, while the Warriors were hitting shots — leading to the deficit.

“The key was we didn’t lose our poise. We stuck with our game plan and things turned out OK,” the coach said. “We could’ve panicked, but there wasn’t that in our girls tonight. That was good to see.”

Glenwood’s full-court pressure defense created multiple transition scoring opportunities. A few turnovers, a few made shots “and we went from there,” Rasmussen said.

Intense defense and layups paired nicely with lights-out shooting — the Rams were 14-of-27 on three-pointers.