Hawkeye, Cyclone women square off Wednesday

Clark’s points against Drake were the most for a Big Ten freshman since Michigan’s Hallie Thome scored 31 in a 2016 game against Minnesota and her assists were the most for a freshman in the league since Maryland’s Destiny Slocum had 13 in a 2017 game against Illinois.

While pleased with what has transpired as she works toward Wednesday’s 6:30 p.m. game against the Cyclones, Clark believes she has plenty of room to grow.

“There are going to be nights when the shots aren’t falling for me and as frustrating as that is, I need to be able to rely on the great players around me,’’ Clark said. “Monika (Czinano), she makes every shot she takes. I need to put that type of talent to work.’’

Bluder sees that as part of the natural adjustment players make as they adapt to the college game.

She said among areas Clark is working on is how to realize now is the difference between a good shot and a great shot.

“She has things to work on, like every player, but for having three games under her belt at this level, she is doing some remarkable things,’’ Bluder said.

Clark is anxious for the chance to do that work, believing the results will only help the Hawkeyes build on their 3-0 start to the season.