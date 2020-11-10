Hawkeye women excited ahead of season uncertainties

Doyle was named the Big Ten player of the year while averaging 18.1 points a year ago, but Bluder is more curious to see who will emerge to provide the intangibles Doyle brought to the court.

“What I’m really missing the most right now is that emotional leadership. You know, Kathleen just wore her heart on her sleeve,’’ Bluder said. “A lot of times as a point guard a lot of people feed off of your energy and she just brought that all the time, in practice, in games, so other people are having to step up in that role.’’

Bluder is looking for leadership from the team’s three captains, Sevillian, Martin and senior Zion Sanders and she expects early contributions from four freshmen who made up a recruiting class which ranked 17th nationally.

Caitlin Clark, a McDonald’s all-American and Iowa player of the year last season for West Des Moines Dowling, will take over the point guard role Doyle filled and Bluder said she adds more than a talent who averaged 33.7 points per game last season.