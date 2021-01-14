Iowa-Michigan State basketball game postponed

No. 5 Iowa’s men’s basketball game against Michigan State tonight has been postponed because of COVID-19 issues with the Spartans.
Michigan State center Mady Sissoko and guard Steven Izzo have tested positive, and the school said there was an additional positive test Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m really disappointed, but it just goes to prove that this can affect anyone,” Spartan coach Tom Izzo said. “I feel so comfortable that me, my son and my players did everything possible and followed every protocol as best we could. I’m really, really impressed with the way they have conducted themselves. This virus does not discriminate and I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to wear a mask, wash your hands and follow protocols.”
The Iowa basketball program tweeted Wednesday, “Thursday’s Big Ten game between MSU & Iowa is being postponed as mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants.”
“The institutions will work with the Conference to identify rescheduling options,” the program tweeted.
— Nonpareil News Editor Mike Brownlee contributed.