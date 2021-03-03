Iowa Western men, women beat Northeast in conference play

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team surged in the second half on the way to a 70-41 win against Northeast Wednesday night at Reiver Arena.
Iowa Western opened the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference matchup on a 17-6 run, but saw that lead dwindle to as little as five early in the second quarter. The Reivers closed the half strong, and built on their 12-point halftime lead from there, holding the Hawks to just 16 second-half points.
“I thought we did phenomenal getting those defensive stops,” Reivers head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said, noting about the mid-first half lull, “From a big picture perspective, we’re trying to address we have to play a full game. We have to put 40 minutes together.
“But overall, I’m just really really happy with our girls’ performance.”
The win was also important “because it’s setting us up for a good scenario in postseason play,” Reivers head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said.
The win moves the Reivers to 3-0 in Region XI play. The region features Northeast, who Iowa Western has now beaten twice, and Marshalltown, who the Reivers beat earlier in the year and play again on March 17. The top team gets a first-round bye and will host the region championship.
The win also moves the Reivers to 12-1 in conference play, right behind 12-0 Kirkwood. Iowa Western plays the Eagles on March 13.
The difference, if you’re asking, is the region is made up of the conference’s trio of NJCAA D-I programs. The rest of the conference plays at the D-II level. The Reiver men are D-II this season for the first time.
“This was an important game to take care of business. It’s a good feeling to have that,” Vande Hoef said. “Now we need to take care of business against Marshalltown.”
Iowa Western went 11-of-33 on three-pointers and outscored Northeast 26-10 off the bench.
Sophomore guard Gabriella Smith paced the Reivers with a game-high 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Sophomore guard Arielle McElroy and freshman guard Ruba Abo Hashesh scored 13 points apiece. Sophomore forward Geassy Germano pulled in 14 rebounds.
“I was really excited about Geassy Germano. She made some impact plays,” Vande Hoef said, before noting about her team, “we have some girls that are really starting to get into their groove. We have a bright future ahead of us. There are some really good things headed our way if we continue to work and get better.”
Northeast freshman forward Taylor Peter was the only Hawk in double figures with 10 points.
Iowa Western returns to action with a 1 p.m. game Saturday at Des Moines Area Community College.
Northeast (8-4, 7-4) 15 10 8 8 — 41
Iowa Western (12-2, 11-1) 20 17 18 15 — 70
N: Yiesha Williams 3, Taylor Peter 10, Patricija Peric 5, Ashley Hassett 9, Breanna Stouffer 3, Kelly Kleffner 3, Brianna Bauer 7.
IW: Hayley Berfield 4, Arielle McElroy 13, Isnelle Natabou 6, Geassy Germano 2, Gabriella Smith 19, Ruba Abo Hashesh 13, Brala Benion 3, Ariyah Brooks 5, Dustie Obah 3, Ayreona Carter 2.
Iowa Western men win 77-65 against Hawks
The Iowa Western men led for roughly 38 minutes in a 77-65 win against Northeast Wednesday night.
Reiver head coach Chad Van Riessen credited his team’s defense for putting in work.
“I thought we played great defensively tonight, took them out of their transition offense, which is where they get a lot of their points,” Van Riessen said, noting Iowa Western held the Hawks to a 37.3% shooting from the field. “I was proud of the guys for controlling the game.”
Stellar defense led to efficient offense for the Reivers, who shot 53%.
“The stops defensively led to our transition game, getting a lot of easy baskets and layups. We finished at the basket,” Van Riessen said, noting the offense also did a good job of attacking the Northeast ball screen defense.
“It was a great team win for us,” he said. “I was glad to see us control the game from the start.”
Reiver freshman guard Dewayne Vass scored a game-high 23 points, while adding 6 rebounds and five assists. Freshman guards Kelvin Balfour and Marcedus Leech Jr. scored 15 and 13 points off the bench, respectively. Freshman guard Elijah Pickens had 12 points, six assists and four rebounds.
“Vass and Pickens both had great games scoring and finding guys,” Van Riessen said, while also crediting Balfour and Leech Jr. for, “giving us a lift off the bench.”
The Reiver bench outscored Northeast 30-12 and Iowa Wester won the rebounding battled 36-24.
“I felt like we rebounded the ball extremely well tonight. Our guys have really bought in and made great strides that way,” he added.
Freshman guard Evan Decker scored 21 points for the Hawks.
The win moves the Reivers to 6-6 overall and 6-6 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. Iowa Western is currently in sixth in the standings.
Iowa Western moves on to a 3 p.m. game Saturday at Des Moines Area.
Northeast (3-11, 3-11) 29 36 — 65
Iowa Western (7-6, 7-6) 39 38 — 77