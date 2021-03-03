Iowa Western men, women beat Northeast in conference play

The Iowa Western women’s basketball team surged in the second half on the way to a 70-41 win against Northeast Wednesday night at Reiver Arena.

Iowa Western opened the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference matchup on a 17-6 run, but saw that lead dwindle to as little as five early in the second quarter. The Reivers closed the half strong, and built on their 12-point halftime lead from there, holding the Hawks to just 16 second-half points.

“I thought we did phenomenal getting those defensive stops,” Reivers head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said, noting about the mid-first half lull, “From a big picture perspective, we’re trying to address we have to play a full game. We have to put 40 minutes together.

“But overall, I’m just really really happy with our girls’ performance.”

The win was also important “because it’s setting us up for a good scenario in postseason play,” Reivers head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said.

The win moves the Reivers to 3-0 in Region XI play. The region features Northeast, who Iowa Western has now beaten twice, and Marshalltown, who the Reivers beat earlier in the year and play again on March 17. The top team gets a first-round bye and will host the region championship.