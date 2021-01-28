Iowa Western men, women beat Southwestern

The Iowa Western men’s basketball team held on late to beat Southwestern 78-73 Wednesday night at Reiver Arena.

Despite leading for 38 of the game’s 40 minutes and holding as much as a 19-point lead just after halftime, Iowa Western found itself in a fight at the end.

“They made a late push on us in the second half,” Reivers head coach Chad Van Riessen said. “We held them off.”

The game was won behind the arc, where Iowa Western shot 14-of-27. Marcedus Leech Jr. scored a game-high 23, including hitting 7-of-10 on 3-pointers.

“We moved the ball really well, which led to a lot of open 3s,” Van Riessen said. “I thought that was the difference in the game for us. We shot the ball really well.”

Van Riessen said his team also did a good job of attacking the Spartan defense to get into the paint. He was pleased to see them bounce back after a Saturday loss at Iowa Central.

“I’m happy for our guys to get a win, to get a good overall team win tonight,” he said. “It’s good to see a young team make strides, game by game.”

James Kelley led Southwestern with 17 points, followed by Donzell Johnson with 12.