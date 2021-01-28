Iowa Western men, women beat Southwestern

The Iowa Western men’s basketball team held on late to beat Southwestern 78-73 Wednesday night at Reiver Arena.
Despite leading for 38 of the game’s 40 minutes and holding as much as a 19-point lead just after halftime, Iowa Western found itself in a fight at the end.
“They made a late push on us in the second half,” Reivers head coach Chad Van Riessen said. “We held them off.”
The game was won behind the arc, where Iowa Western shot 14-of-27. Marcedus Leech Jr. scored a game-high 23, including hitting 7-of-10 on 3-pointers.
“We moved the ball really well, which led to a lot of open 3s,” Van Riessen said. “I thought that was the difference in the game for us. We shot the ball really well.”
Van Riessen said his team also did a good job of attacking the Spartan defense to get into the paint. He was pleased to see them bounce back after a Saturday loss at Iowa Central.
“I’m happy for our guys to get a win, to get a good overall team win tonight,” he said. “It’s good to see a young team make strides, game by game.”
James Kelley led Southwestern with 17 points, followed by Donzell Johnson with 12.
The Reivers return to action Saturday with a 5 p.m. game against Kirkwood Community College.
Southwestern (1-2, 1-2) 33 40 — 73
Iowa Western (2-1, 2-1) 48 30 — 78
S: James Kelley 17, Donzell Johnson 12, Qushawn Wells 11, Demetrius Johnson 9, Joe Kearney 8, Kolten Riggs 6, Demarious Carey 5, Nate Duckworth 3, Emmanuel Nwaneri 2.
IW: Marcedus Leech Jr. 23, Elijah Pickens 13, Roland McCoy 8, Kelvin Balfour 8, Dewayne Vass 6, Karl Jones 6, Majesty Johnson 5, Joe Doyle 4, Romanique Hellems 3, Dante Wheeler 2.
Iowa Western women roll Southwestern Spartans
The Iowa Western women led from start to finish in a 100-44 trouncing of Southwestern.
The Reivers raced out to an early lead, with their defense holding the Spartans to just three first quarter points. Head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said her charges let up a little in the second quarter, though.
“We haven’t put together a full game, which is really hard to do. We came out really strong in the first quarter. We had a dip in the second. I don’t know if we were too relaxed, too comfortable,” she said. “But I was happy with how they came out in the second half. We played really well.”
Gabriella Smith scored 24 points to lead the Reivers, going 10-for-15 from the field, including 4-for-9 from behind the 3-point line. She added nine rebounds. Hayley Berfield scored 21 points, while Desislava Kantardzhieva added 11 points off the bench.
“Every game it’s someone different, I love that about this team,” Vande Hoef said of the Reivers’ balance through three games. “It’s been exciting to see.”
Iowa Western shot 50.6% from the field and hit nine 3-pointers, while outrebounding Southwestern 46-29.
Brielle Baker led Southwestern with 12 points. Patricia Sherrill scored 10.
The Reivers return to action Saturday with a 3 p.m. tilt against Kirkwood Community College.
Southwestern (1-2, 1-1) 3 15 14 12 — 44
Iowa Western (3-0, 3-0) 25 20 19 36 — 100
S: Brielle Baker 12, Patricia Sherrill 10, Kaylynn Tucker 6, Jordan Richards 5, Alyssa Morris 5, Whynter Waterhouse-Brennan 4, Deja Brown 2.
IW: Gabriella Smith 24, Hayley Berfield 21, Desislava Kantardzhieva 11, Arielle McElroy 8, Ali Edwards 8, Geassy Germano 8, Ayreona Carter 6, Ariyah Brooks 5, Isnelle Natabou 4, Dustie Obah 3, Ashley Bowen 2.