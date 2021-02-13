 Skip to main content
Iowa Western women beat Marshalltown; Reiver men lose
The Iowa Western women's basketball team rolled to a 92-36 win against Marshalltown Saturday at Reiver Arena in Council Bluffs.

Four of the Reivers' five starters finished in double figures, with Hayley Berfield leading the way with a game-high 17 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field. She added five assists. Gabriella Smith scored 16 points, Isnelle Natabou scored 13 and Arielle McElroy scored 12.

Eva Zaragoza scored 10 points to lead Marshalltown.

Marshalltown 4 12 10 10 - 36

Iowa Western 33 26 23 10 - 92

M: Genet Mebratu 7, Heeni Blakey 8, Carolina Rodriquez-Sanchez 4, Eva Zaragoza 10, Carla Dorta-Perez 7.

IW: Hayley Berfield 17, Arielle McElroy 12, Isnelle Natabou 13, Geassy Germano 4, Gabriella Smith 16, Ruba Abo Hashesh 4, Brala Benion 3, Liliana Marques 9, Ariyah Brooks 8, Dustie Obah 4, Ashley Bowen 2.

