Iowa Western women beat Northeast 70-41

The Iowa Western women's basketball team surged in the second half on the way to a 70-41 win against Northeast Wednesday night at Reiver Arena.
Iowa Western opened the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference matchup on a 17-6 run, but saw that lead dwindle to as little as five early in the second quarter. The Reivers closed the half strong, and built on their 12-point halftime lead from there, holding the Hawks to just 16 second-half points.
"I thought we did phenomenal getting those defensive stops," Reivers head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said, noting about the mid-first half lull, "From a big picture perspective, we're trying to address we have to play a full game. We have to put 40 minutes together.
"But overall, I'm just really really happy with our girls' performance."
The win was also important "because it's setting us up for a good scenario in postseason play," Reivers head coach Lindsey Vande Hoef said.
The win moves the Reivers to 3-0 in Region XI play. The region features Northeast, who Iowa Western has now beaten twice, and Marshalltown, who the Reivers beat earlier in the year and play again on March 17. The top team gets a first-round bye and will host the region championship.
The win also moves the Reivers to 12-1 in conference play, right behind 12-0 Kirkwood. Iowa Western plays the Eagles on March 13.
The difference, if you're asking, is the region is made up of the conference's trio of NJCAA D-I programs. The rest of the conference plays at the D-II level.
"This was an important game to take care of business. It's a good feeling to have that," Vande Hoef said. "Now we need to take care of business against Marshalltown."
Sophomore guard Gabriella Smith paced the Reivers with 19 points, six rebounds and three steals. Sophomore guard Arielle McElroy and freshman guard Ruba Abo Hashesh scored 13 points apiece. Sophomore forward Geassy Germano pulled in 14 rebounds.
"I was really excited about Geassy Germano. She made some impact plays," Vande Hoef said, before noting about her team, "we have some girls that are really starting to get into their groove. We have a bright future ahead of us. There are some really good things headed our way if we continue to work and get better."
Northeast freshman forward Taylor Peter was the only Hawk in double figures with 10 points.
Iowa Western returns to action with a 1 p.m. game Saturday at Des Moines Area Community College.
Northeast (8-4, 7-4) 15 10 8 8 -- 41
Iowa Western (12-2, 11-1) 20 17 18 15 -- 70
N: Yiesha Williams 3, Taylor Peter 10, Patricija Peric 5, Ashley Hassett 9, Breanna Stouffer 3, Kelly Kleffner 3, Brianna Bauer 7.